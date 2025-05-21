Medical Marketing Whiz Hosts Webinar on Summer Strategies for Medical Spas and Wellness Clinics

Summer Marketing Ideas Webinar

Summer-themed webinar replay offers expert strategies for medical spas and wellness providers to grow revenue and patient engagement.

This webinar was all about giving clinics fresh, easy-to-execute ideas to keep their practices thriving during what’s traditionally a slower time of year.” — Lori Werner

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz , a leading marketing agency specializing in the healthcare, aesthetics, and wellness industries, successfully hosted a highly attended and informative webinar titled "Sizzle This Summer: Hot Marketing Ideas to Heat Up Your Practice." The event attracted a wide range of attendees including medical spa owners, functional medicine doctors, integrative health practitioners, and weight loss providers eager to elevate their summer marketing strategies.Designed to help healthcare practices overcome the traditional "summer slowdown," the 30-minute live training delivered actionable tips and campaign ideas that providers can implement immediately to attract new patients, boost engagement, and grow revenue during the summer months.Key topics covered during the webinar included:- Seasonal promotions like “Glow Up for Summer” and “Bikini-Ready Bootcamps” Social media and email marketing strategies tailored for aesthetics and wellness clinics- Event marketing ideas to build community and drive patient inquiries- Leveraging health awareness months such as National Wellness Month and Skin Cancer Awareness for content planning and visibility“This webinar was all about giving clinics fresh, easy-to-execute ideas to keep their practices thriving during what’s traditionally a slower time of year,” said Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. “We know that aesthetics and wellness providers work hard to deliver great results for their patients, and smart marketing can help them stand out and stay fully booked.”The webinar is now available for replay, allowing providers who missed the live session to access the full training and apply the strategies throughout July and August.Watch the replay here: https://medmarketingwhiz.com/summer-marketing-webinar-rsvp Medical Marketing Whiz continues to lead the industry with customized marketing strategies for providers in women’s health, functional medicine, longevity medicine, aesthetics, and weight loss. Their services include SEO-optimized websites, Google Business profile management, email marketing, social media branding, event promotion, and patient education campaigns.For more information or to schedule a free marketing strategy call, visit www.MedicalMarketingWhiz.com

