UAGC Launches “Summer of Learning” Professional Development Series to Empower the Modern Workforce

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is launching its 2025 Summer of Learning Professional Development Series , a dynamic and timely initiative designed to empower professionals across industries with practical skills and transformative insights for today’s evolving business landscape.Hosted by the UAGC Professional Development Committee, the series kicks off on June 11 and continues through the summer with a compelling lineup of monthly sessions led by esteemed faculty and thought leaders. The series is open to the public and ideal for professionals seeking growth, team leaders aiming to inspire, and organizations investing in workforce development.The 2025 session topics include:• June 11 – Leading with Emotional Intelligence: Strengthening Relationships for Business Success• June 26 – Harnessing Power in Business Operations in the AI Economy• July 17 – Leadership with CARE: Using the Culture of CARE to Foster a Campus Where Everyone Can Thrive• August 14 – Workplace Mental Health Strategies for EveryoneEach session is free and accessible through the UAGC Professional Development Flowpage , making it easier than ever for individuals to register and participate at their convenience.“This Future-Ready Business webinar series reflects our university’s commitment to equipping industry leaders, students, and alumni with the knowledge, tools, and forward-thinking mindset needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.” said Karen Ivy, assistant dean of Technology Studies at UAGC. “By bridging practical insights with innovation, we’re helping organizations, students, and alumni to stay resilient, responsible, and competitive. With each session offered virtually, UAGC anticipates strong participation across multiple industries and expects interest to grow through second and third wave registrants over the course of the summer.”To register or learn more, visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/prodev ###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

