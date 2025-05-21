Steve Hasenmueller Selected to Appear on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as a Guest on 'Times Square Today'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Hasenmueller, acclaimed speaker, author, sales trainer, and Broadway producer, has been selected to appear on "Times Square Today," a nationally broadcast segment airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country. Hasenmueller will join host Bob Guiney to share his powerful insights on how individuals and businesses can thrive in today’s fast-paced and constantly evolving marketplace.

With over 35 years of frontline selling experience and more than three decades of travel across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Steve has become a leading voice on workplace transformation through personal responsibility, accountability, and effort. Known for his no-nonsense yet inspiring message, he challenges professionals and organizations to take ownership of their growth and equips them with practical strategies for real, lasting improvement.

“Steve Hasenmueller is the kind of guest who reminds us why we do this show,” said host Bob Guiney. “His perspective is grounded, relatable, and incredibly motivational. These conversations aren’t just inspirational—they’re transformational. Our viewers are going to walk away not only thinking differently but ready to act differently.”

A compelling speaker and trainer, Steve has conducted seminars and keynotes in nine countries, reaching thousands with his message of professional integrity and personal growth. After 30 successful years in sales, he transitioned full-time into speaking, writing, and philanthropy. His upcoming book, set for release in 2025, continues his mission to challenge and uplift readers around the world.

About Steve Hasenmueller:

Steve Hasenmueller is a seasoned speaker, sales trainer, author, and Broadway producer with more than three decades of experience in business development and professional growth. Known for his high-energy keynotes and real-world strategies, Steve helps individuals and organizations elevate performance through responsibility, accountability, and consistent effort. He has delivered talks across nine countries, bringing life-changing tools to audiences globally. Now based in Belize with his wife Jane—author of The Grief of Wisdom—Steve is focused on writing, philanthropy, and helping others unlock their full potential in work and life.

