Deanna Sullivan Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Phenomenal Business Success' with Howard Partridge

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a collaboration with Deanna Sullivan, who will co-author in the upcoming book, “Phenomenal Business Success,” alongside respected business coach Howard Partridge and a dynamic group of co-authors in this powerful collaboration.

Slated for a Summer Release, “Phenomenal Business Success” offers a range of perspectives and insights from various voices and experiences. Whether you’re building momentum or aiming for your next big breakthrough, this book offers a compelling collection of takeaways to spark transformation and elevate your journey.

About Deanna Sullivan:

Whether in a boardroom or on a global stage, Deanna Sullivan has a gift for making complex topics clear, engaging, and deeply impactful. As an internationally recognized speaker, author, and trainer, Deanna has dedicated her career to transforming education into an experience that is both effective and enjoyable. Her dynamic blend of insight, humor, and inspiration empowers audiences to grow personally and professionally.

A highly sought-after keynote speaker and facilitator, Deanna has led sessions around the world—in cities like Dubai, Copenhagen, Sydney, Rome, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, and many more. Her programs span both technical and leadership development, with standout topics including ethics, fraud prevention, communication, and personal effectiveness.

Certified to teach ethics for Texas CPAs, Deanna has earned a reputation for making the subject refreshingly relevant and memorable—often receiving feedback like, “The best ethics course I’ve ever attended.” She is also a Ziglar Legacy Trainer, DISC Certified Trainer, and part of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team, incorporating proven principles from Zig Ziglar and John Maxwell into every session she leads.

Deanna’s passion for helping others extends beyond the workplace. She teaches Bible study at Second Baptist Church and volunteers as a speaker for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, continuing to uplift and equip individuals at every stage of life.

As founder of SullivanSolutions, Deanna draws on decades of experience in auditing, accounting, and global risk consulting to deliver custom training and consulting solutions that make a lasting impact.

Learn more at: SullivanSolutions.net

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Deanna Sullivan on board for “Phenomenal Business Success” and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of “Phenomenal Business Success.”

