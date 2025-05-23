Bob Kawabe Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author ‘The Leadership Playbook’ with Jack Canfield

Bob Kawabe

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “The Leadership Playbook”. Bob joins an elite circle of co-authors, alongside legendary Jack Canfield, contributing to this powerful and life-changing publication.



"The Leadership Playbook” will be a powerful guide for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and make a lasting impact. Scheduled to release in summer of 2025.



About Bob Kawabe:

Bob T. Kawabe, CFP, ChFC, CLU, CEPA, is the Founder and Principal of Kawabe Advisory Group, a firm dedicated to helping self-made, family-oriented business owners and entrepreneurs live their “Amazing Life of Significance”—spending time with loved ones, pursuing passions, and making a meaningful impact.



Bob’s mission is simple yet powerful: “To touch the lives of others to give hope, so they can see all the possibilities, help them to define their true purpose in life, and inspire them to go after their dreams as anything in life is possible.” Having faced countless obstacles growing up, he chose to believe in possibilities rather than limitations, a mindset he now shares with others to help them shift from “NO, I CANNOT” to “YES, I CAN!”



A firm believer in the power of choice, Bob often echoes Henry Ford’s words: “Whether you think you can or think you cannot, either way, you’re right.” His passion lies in guiding people to transform their mindset, embrace new opportunities, and to live life with purpose.



Bob’s greatest inspiration is his family—his wife, Janet, and their children, Eden and Luke. Having grown up without a family to call his own, he deeply cherishes the sense of belonging, and the love and caring they have for each other. In his free time, Bob enjoys surfing, working out, reading self-improvement books, and spending quality time with his family.



Learn more about Bob Kawabe at kawabeadvisorygroup.com.



SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome Bob Kawabe to “The Leadership Playbook” project. Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where Bob Kawabe, alongside Jack Canfield and other esteemed co-authors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

