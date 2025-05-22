Kellye Alsop Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Leadership Playbook”'with Jack Canfield

Kellye Alsop

Kellye Alsop:

Kellye Alsop is a transformational coach, author, speaker, and fitness expert who empowers individuals to achieve holistic wellness. After overcoming a challenging childhood and facing significant struggles, including trauma, divorce, and empty nest syndrome, Kellye shifted her mindset from victim to victor.

By 25, Kellye had already built a diverse career, managing health clubs, a vitamin store, and a financial institution. As a mother of seven, she balanced family life while caring for her elderly grandfather. His peaceful passing inspired her to launch Greatest Gainer, a platform focused on long-term health and mindset transformation.

Kellye has helped individuals overcome health challenges such as high blood pressure, medication dependency, and even avoid heart surgery. Recently, her work has expanded to supporting those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Her mantra, "The Best Is Yet To Come," reflects her belief in resilience and wellness.

Through her experience in health clubs and her knowledge of holistic health, Kellye combines personal insights with professional expertise. She is also the author of Don’t Shoot Yourself, Or Simply Thrive: How to Thrive Thru Divorce.

