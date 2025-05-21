DejaOffice CRM Featured by Lifewire as a Top Android Productivity App

Build Small Busines Success with DejaOffice PC CRM DejaOffice CRM for Android with Outlook Sync using CompanionLink DejaOffice PC CRM - Affordable On-Premise CRM with Android and iPhone Sync

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DejaOffice CRM has again earned a place on Lifewire's list of top Android productivity apps . In the updated 2025 article, technology writer Jody Emlyn Muelaner praises the app's ease of use and professional features. This follows her earlier 2019 review, where DejaOffice was named #1 Best Android Productivity App.Jody writes that DejaOffice stands out because it works like Outlook on a phone. The app combines Calendar, Contacts, Tasks, and Notes in one place. Users can create and edit all items from the app, not just view them. She also highlights the Today widget, which gives a full daily view with one tap from the home screen. The widget helps people quickly manage their day, see what's next, and contact clients or coworkers.The app is made by CompanionLink Software, a company based in Portland, Oregon. Wayland Bruns, CTO of CompanionLink, said, "We're thankful that Jody featured DejaOffice again. We believe in tools that help people stay organized and protect their data."DejaOffice connects to PC Outlook using CompanionLink for Outlook. The software supports USB, Wi-Fi, and DejaCloud sync. "We don't sell your data or fill the app with ads," he says. "Our goal is privacy, not profit from tracking."Security is a key reason many people choose DejaOffice. USB and Bluetooth support direct sync from your phone to your PC, which is more secure than cloud systems. Cloud databases are stored on shared servers and can be accessed by overseas technicians. With DejaOffice, your data stays between your phone and your computer. CompanionLink does not sell your data or share it with advertisers, making DejaOffice a strong choice for professionals who care about security.DejaOffice is a good fit for professionals who value an ad-free, secure, and local experience. It also features advanced task and calendar features. Most professionals know that Microsoft's Outlook app does not handle tasks well and lacks many features found in Outlook on the PC. DejaOffice offers full-field editing and lets users easily search, sort and group records.CompanionLink for Outlook is available as a one-time $69.95 purchase or a $14.95 recurring subscription every three months. One license works on up to three computers. The company provides live phone support at no charge. A full-featured free trial is available at dejaoffice.com About CompanionLink SoftwareCompanionLinkSoftware, Inc. has provided sync software since 1987. They build DejaOfficeCRM for Android™, iPhone, iPad, and Windows. The company creates white-label tools and sync services for many software vendors. Visit https://www.companionlink.com or https://www.dejaoffice.com for more information.

