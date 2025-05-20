LiveDeskCal Debuts Automatic Desktop Calendar Widget for Windows 11

LiveDeskCal in use showing a busy professional with laptop calendar

LiveDeskCal brings always-visible scheduling to Windows 11 desktops

LiveDeskCal in use showing a busy professional with laptop calendar

LiveDeskCal – A robust local schedule with events, categories, and alarms

Designed for focus and productivity, LiveDeskCal brings always-visible scheduling to Windows 11 desktops.

LiveDeskCal is the calendar Windows users didn't know they were missing. We designed it to feel natural on the desktop, staying out of your way until you need it!”
— Thomas M, Product Manager
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveDeskCal, the new lightweight, always-on desktop calendar built exclusively for Windows. Designed as a Windows 11 calendar widget with local stored data and streamlined dynamic look and feel, LiveDeskCal offers real-time event tracking, seamless syncing, and customizable views — all without requiring a browser to open separately.

Three Flexible Versions:

• LiveDeskCal Free – A robust local schedule with events, categories, and alarms.
• LiveDeskCal Lite – Adds sync to Google or Outlook Online.
• LiveDeskCal Pro – Advanced sync options with Salesforce, Zoho, monday, Act!, and more.

Designed for Busy Professionals and Casual Users Alike

LiveDeskCal combines a distraction-free interface with powerful customization options. Users can personalize calendar views, color-code events, and set alarms from a stylish desktop widget that blends seamlessly with Windows themes, including dark mode.

Key Features:

• Seamless desktop integration.
• Local or cloud syncing options.
• Always-on widget with quick event add/edit functions.
• Supports Google Calendar, Outlook, Act!, and other CRM platforms (Pro version).
• Lightweight, fast, and privacy-focused – no logins required for local use.

"LiveDeskCal is the calendar Windows users didn't know they were missing," said Thomas M, Product Manager at LiveDeskCal. "We designed it to feel natural on the desktop, staying out of your way until you need it."

Availability:

LiveDeskCal is available now at https://livedeskcal.com. The Free version allows local scheduling. The Lite version costs $4.95 and connects to Google and Office 365. The Pro version is $9.95 and connects to many advanced online CRM systems.

About LiveDeskCal:

LiveDeskCal is developed by CompanionLink Software, a leader in productivity tools for Windows users for over 38 years. With a mission to simplify the Windows 11 desktop experience, LiveDeskCal brings essential tools back to the forefront – always visible, always easy.

Wayland Bruns
CompanionLink Software, Inc.
+1 (503)243-3400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
TikTok
X

LiveDeskCal - always-visible scheduling to Windows 11 desktops

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LiveDeskCal Debuts Automatic Desktop Calendar Widget for Windows 11

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Wayland Bruns
CompanionLink Software, Inc.
+1 (503)243-3400
Company/Organization
CompanionLink Software, Inc.
519 SW 3rd Ave Suite #803
Portland, Oregon, 97204
United States
+1 503-243-3400
Visit Newsroom
About

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

More From This Author
LiveDeskCal Debuts Automatic Desktop Calendar Widget for Windows 11
CompanionLink Launches CL Debloat: A Free Tool to Optimize Windows and Maximize User Efficiency
Ad-Free AI Chat Android App Releases Support for Google's Free Gemini Pro API
View All Stories From This Author