LiveDeskCal Debuts Automatic Desktop Calendar Widget for Windows 11

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveDeskCal, the new lightweight, always-on desktop calendar built exclusively for Windows. Designed as a Windows 11 calendar widget with local stored data and streamlined dynamic look and feel, LiveDeskCal offers real-time event tracking, seamless syncing, and customizable views — all without requiring a browser to open separately.Three Flexible Versions:• LiveDeskCal Free – A robust local schedule with events, categories, and alarms.• LiveDeskCal Lite – Adds sync to Google or Outlook Online.• LiveDeskCal Pro – Advanced sync options with Salesforce, Zoho, monday, Act!, and more.Designed for Busy Professionals and Casual Users AlikeLiveDeskCal combines a distraction-free interface with powerful customization options. Users can personalize calendar views, color-code events, and set alarms from a stylish desktop widget that blends seamlessly with Windows themes, including dark mode.Key Features:• Seamless desktop integration.• Local or cloud syncing options.• Always-on widget with quick event add/edit functions.• Supports Google Calendar, Outlook, Act!, and other CRM platforms (Pro version).• Lightweight, fast, and privacy-focused – no logins required for local use."LiveDeskCal is the calendar Windows users didn't know they were missing," said Thomas M, Product Manager at LiveDeskCal. "We designed it to feel natural on the desktop, staying out of your way until you need it."Availability:LiveDeskCal is available now at https://livedeskcal.com . The Free version allows local scheduling. The Lite version costs $4.95 and connects to Google and Office 365. The Pro version is $9.95 and connects to many advanced online CRM systems.About LiveDeskCal:LiveDeskCal is developed by CompanionLink Software , a leader in productivity tools for Windows users for over 38 years. With a mission to simplify the Windows 11 desktop experience, LiveDeskCal brings essential tools back to the forefront – always visible, always easy.

