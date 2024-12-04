CompanionLink Launches CL Debloat: A Free Tool to Optimize Windows and Maximize User Efficiency

CL Debloat - Optimize Windows, Maximize Efficency - Free! CL Debloat - Make your Windows look like Windows

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompanionLink Software, Inc. announces the launch of CL Debloat , a free and innovative software solution designed to help users optimize their Windows experience. Focusing on restoring productivity, eliminating unnecessary distractions, and enhancing usability, CL Debloat delivers the familiar and efficient interface that Windows users have come to love.Key Features of CL Debloat:1. Restore Left-Aligned Taskbar: Move the taskbar and Start Menu back to the left, ensuring intuitive navigation for users accustomed to the classic layout.2. Enhanced Right-Click Menus: Simplify workflows with a complete right-click menu that eliminates the need for "Show More" clicks and provides instant access to essential options like Rename and Properties.3. Ad-Free Experience: Remove intrusive advertising from the lock screen, Start Menu, and system tray, creating a clean and uncluttered workspace.4. Square Corners for Precision: Bring back square window corners for easier resizing and a streamlined aesthetic that supports multitasking.5. Eliminate Bloatware: Disable pre-installed apps, including Microsoft Copilot, ensuring an efficient and lightweight system that performs at its peak.Why CL Debloat?Windows 11 introduced significant design changes, but not all users embraced these updates. CL Debloat provides a solution for those who value the traditional Windows experience, offering enhanced control, improved productivity, and a distraction-free environment.“Microsoft may require users to adopt Windows 11, but that doesn’t mean they have to compromise on productivity,” said Wayland Bruns, CEO at CompanionLink. “CL Debloat gives users the power to tailor their system to their needs without hours of research or the risk of manual adjustments.”Free and User-FriendlyCL Debloat is free for personal use and designed to make system optimization accessible to everyone. Changes are fully reversible, and settings persist even after a restart, ensuring users have complete flexibility.Availability:CL Debloat is available for download now at www.cldebloat.com About CompanionLink Software, Inc.CompanionLink Software is a leader in software solutions that empower productivity and improve user experiences. With a commitment to innovation and user-centric design, CompanionLink continues to deliver tools that make technology work for people.

