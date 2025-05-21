Powering New York with Renewable Energy

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that contracts have been executed for 26 large-scale land-based renewable energy projects that, upon completion, will provide more than 2.5 gigawatts of clean energy, enough to power more than 670,000 homes throughout New York State. These projects are expected to create more than 1,900 near-term, family-supporting jobs and generate more than $6 billion in private investment while reinforcing the State’s commitment to the development of locally-produced clean energy, grid resiliency and economic development.

“New York is creating competitive opportunities for the clean energy industry, and we could not do this without the shared commitment of our private partners,” Governor Hochul said. “The advancement of renewable energy is part of the foundation of New York’s plan to transform to a zero-emission electricity system and continue our green economy’s momentum forward.”

These contracted awards are the result of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2024 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation. Once constructed, the projects will produce approximately 5,000 gigawatt-hours annually–which is enough to power more than 670,000 homes–provide public health benefits resulting from reduced exposure to harmful air pollutants; and provide more than $300 million in commitments to disadvantaged communities, as defined by the Climate Justice Working Group, from long-term payments to community benefit funds.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “As New York transitions to a clean energy economy, we celebrate these 26 projects and the significant energy they will provide. New York remains an innovator in accelerating clean energy projects, advancing clean energy jobs, and spurring economic development opportunities for businesses and our local communities all across our state.”

Contracted projects include:

Capital Region

Dolan Solar, Washington County

Hawthorn Solar, Rensselaer County

Somers Solar, Washington County

Shepherd's Run Solar Project, Columbia County

Central New York

Agricola Wind, Cayuga County

Homer Solar Energy Center, Cortland County

Finger Lakes

Highbanks Solar, Livingston County

Horseshoe Solar Energy Center, Livingston and Monroe Counties

Valcour Bliss Windpark, Wyoming County

Mohawk Valley

Dolgeville Hydro, Herkimer County

Flat Creek Solar, Montgomery County

Mill Point Solar I, Montgomery County

Skyline Solar, Oneida County

North Country

ELP Ticonderoga Solar, Essex County

Fort Covington Solar Farm, Franklin County

Lyons Falls Mill Repower, Lewis County

Tracy Solar Energy Center, Jefferson County

Two Rivers Solar Farm, St. Lawrence County

Valcour Altona Windpark, Clinton County

Valcour Clinton Windpark, Clinton County

Southern Tier

High Bridge Wind, Chenango County

Prattsburgh Wind Farm, Steuben County

Yellow Barn Solar, Tompkins County

Western New York

Moraine Solar Energy Center, Allegany County

South Ripley Solar, Chautauqua County

York Run Solar, Chautauqua County

The payments under the contracted projects will only begin once projects are constructed and begin delivering renewable energy to New York after obtaining all required permits and approvals. Several projects have already commenced construction activities. All projects are expected to be operational by 2029.

Additionally, the State will continue to emphasize engagements with the projects’ host communities. NYSERDA offers resources and no-cost technical assistance to help local governments understand how to manage responsible clean energy development in their communities, including step-by-step instructions and tools to guide the coordination of new clean energy projects, permitting processes, property taxes, siting, zoning, and more.

New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, “We applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to move New York State toward a clean energy economy. The projects being announced today will spur the creation of clean energy jobs as well as encouraging economic development opportunities in New York State.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “These large-scale renewable energy projects demonstrate how clean energy and job creation go hand-in-hand to build healthier communities and stronger economies. More than two dozen projects under contracts through NYSERDA will generate renewable power and private investment that helps continue the significant progress underway to reduce polluting power sources.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “I thank Governor Hochul for maintaining our state’s leadership in the clean energy sector and for continuing to create great career opportunities for New Yorkers statewide. These investments will continue to build a more energy efficient and environmentally friendly future for New York State.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “As Chair of the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee, I am proud to work alongside NYSERDA, a critical partner in advancing New York’s clean energy future. Their continued leadership in delivering funding awards and innovative programs is essential to meeting the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Together, we are not only strengthening the state’s electric grid with renewable energy, but also ensuring that disadvantaged communities share in the economic and environmental benefits of this transition.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “Congratulations to Governor Hochul and NYSERDA on another major milestone toward achieving New York’s renewable energy goals while adhering to robust labor standards and protections and Buy American policies. This will create good union jobs while building up the State’s clean energy program.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “Renewable energy projects continue to represent major opportunities for New York to not only achieve the goals set out by CLCPA but also create thousands of family-sustaining union careers and economic stimulus that will reinvigorate our communities and the middle class. The execution of these contracts represents a significant milestone for reaping the benefits of these clean energy initiatives. We thank Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their continued commitment to pushing forward the development of green infrastructure in New York."

Alliance for Clean Energy New York Executive Director Marguerite Wells said, “The benefits of locally-produced renewable energy are immense and wide-ranging. We thank Governor Hochul for continuing to guide the state through our clean energy transition, which will not only benefit the New Yorkers of today but also those of generations to come. Today’s announcement shows there is continued enthusiasm from private developers to invest in New York, and New York remains ready to greet them.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “Climate change is happening now and the impacts will only get worse if we don’t transition off of fossil fuels and deliver on our clean energy future. Today’s announcement of new land-based renewable energy projects will mean fewer greenhouse gas emissions, better air quality, and good union jobs for New Yorkers. We thank Governor Hochul for her environmental leadership and congratulate NYSERDA on this progress toward meeting our clean energy goals.”

Natural Resources Defense Council Power Sector Managing Director Kit Kennedy said, “New York State’s leadership on clean energy is more important now than ever, given the federal government’s efforts to turn back progress. The clean energy projects announced today by Governor Hochul mean more jobs, more economic development for communities, less health-harming air pollution, and lower electricity system costs. This is what leadership means. Let’s keep it coming!”

Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Esposito said, “We are thrilled that NY is taking another significant step forward in our state’s ongoing transition to a clean energy future. As national momentum around renewable energy and climate action stumbles, it’s more important than ever for states like New York to lead. Leadership matters and we need NY to continue on a course of establishing a 21st century energy infrastructure plan we can be proud of! These projects will deliver reliable, locally-produced clean energy to millions of New Yorkers helping to meet the state’s ambitious renewable energy goals while combating climate change, creating jobs, strengthening our economy, and enhancing long-term energy security. CCE commends Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their commitment to advancing critical renewable energy projects that benefit both our environment and our communities.”

Advanced Energy United New York Policy Lead Kristina Persaud said, “This is an exciting milestone for New York’s clean energy future. These large-scale renewable energy projects will bring real economic benefits to communities across the state. These projects will not only provide clean power, but also quality jobs for New Yorkers. At the same time, they strengthen New York’s leadership in the rapidly growing clean energy sector, positioning the state to compete in a global market and reap the long-term economic benefits of a modern energy economy.”

These projects will add to New York's robust portfolio of large-scale renewable energy projects, now comprised of nearly 100 solar, land-based wind, hydroelectric and offshore wind projects currently operating or under development that are expected to deliver approximately 10 gigawatts of clean power to the grid — enough to power more than 3.3 million New York homes. Of these nearly 100 projects, more than one gigawatt of capacity is under construction, which once completed will add to the 31 operational projects currently delivering 1.4 gigawatts of clean energy to the grid – now supplying power to nearly half a million New York homes.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.