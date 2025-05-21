Team Select Home Care’s Fort Worth Office Moves to a New Location, Expands Services, and Welcomes More Nurses

Meet Cera and Bridget, Directors of Team Select's Fort Worth Office The Fort Worth Team participates in many community events supporting families and patients!

Team Select Home Care relocates Fort Worth office to a larger space, expanding private duty nursing services across North Texas

Our goal is to empower nurses and families with the tools and support they need to thrive. Fort Worth deserves the highest standard of care, and we’re proud to deliver it every day.” — Bridget Ilich, Director of Nursing

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Select Home Care is proud to announce the relocation of its Fort Worth, TX office to a new, expanded space at 100 Lexington Street, Suite 326, Fort Worth, TX 76102 . The move supports the branch’s continued growth in Private Duty Nursing (PDN) services, focusing on in-home skilled nursing care for medically complex children and adults.The Fort Worth team proudly serves families across the metro area, including Arlington, Mansfield, Keller, Grapevine, North Richland Hills, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Burleson, Southlake, and surrounding communities in Tarrant County, with additional reach into parts of Denton, Parker, and Johnson counties.Previously located at 219 S. Main Street, the new location offers improved accessibility and a fresh, welcoming environment for families, nurses, and caregivers. The upgraded space includes a state-of-the-art skills lab, where nurses receive hands-on training, competency evaluations, and ongoing clinical support.“Our Fort Worth team has deep roots in this community,” said Cera Hopkins, Director of Operations, who has been with Team Select since 2019. “This new space allows us to better serve our families, recruit local nurses, and continue delivering exceptional home care services in and around Fort Worth.”Bridget Ilich, Director of Nursing, joined the team in 2014 and continues to lead with clinical excellence.“Our goal is to empower nurses and families with the tools and support they need to thrive. Fort Worth deserves the highest standard of care, and we’re proud to deliver it every day.”Private Duty Nursing & Medicaid Home Care in Fort Worth, TXTeam Select’s Fort Worth office specializes in Private Duty Nursing (PDN), offering skilled, one-on-one nursing care delivered directly in the home. Our teams support patients of all ages who need long-term care due to complex medical conditions, including:• Respiratory Disorders• Neuromuscular Disorders• Feeding Disorders• Traumatic Brain/Spinal Injuries• Premature Birth and moreOur licensed professionals include Registered Nurses (RNs) and Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs), trained in:• Tracheostomy and ventilator care• Medication administration• Seizure management• Enteral feedings and moreTeam Select is also a leading Medicaid home care provider in Texas, licensed and contracted with:UHC, Molina, Cook Children’s SK, Cook STAR, Cook CHIP, Aetna STAR, Aetna SK, and Wellpoint.Families across the Fort Worth area who qualify for Medicaid-covered private duty nursing hours can rely on Team Select for compassionate, expert care that meets the highest standards.RNs and LVNs in Fort Worth can find unique, flexible career opportunities with Team SelectWe’re actively hiring Private Duty LVNs and RNs in Fort Worth who are passionate about providing meaningful, one-on-one care at home. Nurses benefit from:• Flexible scheduling• Individualized patient relationships• Comprehensive onboarding and clinical support• Opportunities to make a lasting impact in their communityTo learn more about RN and LVN jobs in Fort Worth, explore office positions, or discover how Team Select Home Care is changing lives for the better, call our office today: 817-265-0900 or visit open positions in Fort Worth About Team Select Home CareFounded in 2008, Team Select Home Care is a national leader in Private Duty Nursing and Medicaid-based in-home care services, with a mission to change lives for the better. Team Select partners with families, caregivers, and medical professionals to deliver skilled, compassionate care for medically fragile children and adults. The company is committed to improving healthcare access through patient-centered care models, innovative clinical training, and advocacy for caregiver support programs. Team Select operates across multiple states, with a growing footprint in Texas and a strong local presence in Fort Worth and surrounding communities.

