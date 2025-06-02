Well Played Charters Announces Addition of 82-Foot Yacht to Fleet

Well Played Charters in St. Petersburg, FL, announces the upcoming addition of an 82-foot luxury yacht, enhancing their private charter offerings.

The introduction of this 82-foot yacht represents a significant enhancement to our fleet, allowing us to offer unparalleled luxury experiences to our clients” — Pamela Cole, Co-Owner of Well Played Charters

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well Played Charters, a provider of luxury yacht experiences in St. Petersburg, Florida, has announced plans to expand its fleet with the addition of an 82-foot yacht. This new vessel is expected to enhance the company's capacity to offer private charters along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Enhancing Charter Experiences

The 82-foot yacht is anticipated to provide spacious accommodations and modern amenities. Features may include:

Multiple staterooms for guest comfort

- Expansive deck areas suitable for various events

- Advanced navigation systems to ensure a smooth journey

This addition aims to cater to a diverse range of client needs, from corporate events to private celebrations.

Message from the Owner

"The introduction of this 82-foot yacht represents a significant enhancement to our fleet, allowing us to offer unparalleled luxury experiences to our clients," said Pamela Cole, Co-Owner of Well Played Charters.

Commitment to Growth

This development aligns with Well Played Charters' ongoing efforts to enhance its service offerings. The company has previously expanded its fleet, including the addition of a 38-foot luxury yacht earlier this year.

About Well Played Charters

Well Played Charters operates out of 4801 37th Way S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711, United States, offering private yacht charters to various destinations along Florida's Gulf Coast. The company provides tailored experiences for events such as corporate gatherings, family vacations, and special celebrations.

For more information, contact Pamela Cole at (727) 292-1197 or visit their website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.