Leadership of The Windsor Court is Recognized on the Global Stage at 2025 Preferred Hotels & Resorts Conference

The Windsor Court's Sara Gaspard and Ralph Mahana with Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels Entrance to The Windsor Court The Windsor Court The Windsor Court Two-Bedroom Guest Suite

General Manager, Ralph Mahana, speaks at the event while and Sara Gaspard is Honored as a 2025 Preferred Rising Star

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, proudly announces two major honors at the 2025 Preferred Hotels & Resorts Global Conference: General Manager Ralph Mahana was invited to speak among international leaders in luxury hospitality, while Sara Gaspard, Catering & Conference Services Coordinator, was named a 2025 Preferred Rising Star — one of only five individuals selected from more than 750 hotels worldwide.Held annually, the Preferred Global Conference gathers industry trailblazers to exchange ideas and spotlight outstanding talent across its global portfolio. Mahana’s participation as a speaker placed The Windsor Court at the center of conversations around innovation, leadership, and the evolving guest experience in independent luxury hotels.Rising Star honoree Sara Gaspard, a standout within The Windsor Court’s catering and conference services team, earned her place among the five global awardees based on her exceptional performance, leadership, and innovation — all within just 18 months of joining the industry. Among the criteria: recipients must have fewer than five years of hospitality experience and exhibit clear potential for long-term impact.Since joining The Windsor Court in September 2023, Gaspard has redefined operational efficiency and client service. Most notably, she played a key role in creating a new standard operating procedure for wedding photography access at the hotel, balancing guest experience with event integrity and unlocking a new revenue stream for the property. Her work reflects the hotel’s ongoing commitment to excellence, guest satisfaction, and forward-thinking hospitality solutions.“We are beyond proud a part of this organization and gain notoriety for practices and people at The Windsor Court with such distinction,” said General Manager, Ralph Mahana. “Sara exemplifies the next generation of hospitality excellence.”For more information on The Windsor Court, visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #About The Windsor CourtThe Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.