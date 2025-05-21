MDC installs new accessible dock at Maple Leaf Conservation Area

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has completed installation of a new dock at Maple Leaf Conservation Area (CA), east of Odessa.

Measuring 36 by 18 feet, the new dock replaces two older wooden docks that were removed in fall of 2024. The dock includes both a covered fishing area and uncovered portion.

The new dock area at Maple Leaf CA was designed with a focus on accessibility. Its open-center design provides improved fishing access for multiple ages and abilities and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The area includes two additional fishing docks, an accessible parking lot, a boat ramp, and privy.

Maple Leaf CA is named for the fishing lake on the property that is in the shape of a leaf. Anglers can fish for channel catfish, bluegill, redear sunfish, and black bass.

The open fields and wooded draws surrounding the lake are managed for deer, turkey, rabbits, quail, and songbirds. An 11.5-acre wetland below the dam provides waterfowl hunting and viewing opportunities. For more information and directions to the area, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/maple-leaf-lake-conservation-area.