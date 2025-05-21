Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,365 in the last 365 days.

MDC installs new accessible dock at Maple Leaf Conservation Area

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has completed installation of a new dock at Maple Leaf Conservation Area (CA), east of Odessa.

Measuring 36 by 18 feet, the new dock replaces two older wooden docks that were removed in fall of 2024. The dock includes both a covered fishing area and uncovered portion.

The new dock area at Maple Leaf CA was designed with a focus on accessibility. Its open-center design provides improved fishing access for multiple ages and abilities and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The area includes two additional fishing docks, an accessible parking lot, a boat ramp, and privy.

Maple Leaf CA is named for the fishing lake on the property that is in the shape of a leaf. Anglers can fish for channel catfish, bluegill, redear sunfish, and black bass.

The open fields and wooded draws surrounding the lake are managed for deer, turkey, rabbits, quail, and songbirds. An 11.5-acre wetland below the dam provides waterfowl hunting and viewing opportunities. For more information and directions to the area, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/maple-leaf-lake-conservation-area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC installs new accessible dock at Maple Leaf Conservation Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more