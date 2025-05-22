Chad Powers and Rob Reese Inducted into MEA Hall of Fame

Chad Powers, MEA Hall of Fame and Leigh Larson, president & CEO of MEA Rob Reese, Hall of Fame and Leigh Larson, president & CEO of MEA

MEA honors Chad Powers and Rob Reese for their leadership and service with induction into the Hall of Fame at the MEA 2025 Electric Summit.

Their recognition is well-earned and reflective of their dedication to the energy community.”” — John Gann

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is proud to induct Chad Powers, of Madison Gas & Electric, and Rob Reese, of TESCO - The Eastern Specialty Company, into the MEA Hall of Fame for their long-standing leadership and contributions to the energy industry.Both Powers and Reese were honored for their achievements at the recent Electric Operations Technical & Leadership Summit in Iowa City, Iowa.Chad Powers has been a cornerstone of MEA’s Electric Safety & Training Committee for 15 years, including two terms as Chair. He is a respected voice in the industry, having delivered numerous presentations at MEA learning events, including a keynote address. His dedication is evident in his participation at more than 30 MEA events, where he has continuously shared his expertise and leadership with peers across the energy sector.Rob Reese has made a significant impact through his 12 years of service on the MEA Electric Metering Committee. His efforts extend beyond committee work—he has been instrumental in organizing and sponsoring networking opportunities, most notably the dinner event at the Electric Operations Technical & Leadership Conference. Reese has contributed at over 25 MEA learning events, strengthening industry relationships and promoting excellence in electric metering.Hall of Fame inductees exemplify the spirit of great leadership. These individuals have generously shared their time and knowledge through MEA by serving on committees and supporting events that advance the energy industry. "Chad and Rob are exceptional professionals whose contributions have shaped the success of MEA learning events and initiatives,” said John Gann, senior vice president at MEA. “Their recognition is well-earned and reflective of their dedication to the energy community.”For questions regarding the Hall of Fame, please visit MEAenergy.org/awards or contact John Gann at johng (at) MEAenergy (dot) org or (651) 289-9600 x105.About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

