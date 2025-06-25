MEA Energy Association Honors Jacob Oakland and Doug Ohman of Upper Peninsula Power Co. with Life Sustaining Award

Doug Dohman (left) and Jacob Oakland (right) receive their Life Sustaining Award.

Jacob Oakland and Doug Ohman acted quickly to aid an unresponsive driver, demonstrating courage and preparedness in a life-threatening emergency.

The actions of Jacob and Doug are a clear example of the power of emergency training and the selflessness that defines so many professionals in our industry.” — John Gann

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is proud to recognize Jacob Oakland and Doug Ohman, both journeyman linemen for Upper Peninsula Power Co. (UPPCO), with a Life Sustaining Award for their swift, life-saving response during a recent emergency. Both were nominated by Jamie Sundberg, operations supervisor for UPPCO.On a routine day traveling along County Road 480, Oakland and Ohman demonstrated exceptional courage, preparedness, and situational awareness when they witnessed a vehicle veer off the road and crash into a ditch. Realizing the potential severity of the situation, they stopped immediately to provide assistance.Upon reaching the vehicle, they found the driver unresponsive and appearing to suffer from a seizure. With the car doors locked, Oakland and Ohman quickly broke a window to access the individual. After calling 911, they assessed the driver’s condition—he was breathing but gasping for air, suggesting serious respiratory distress.The pair prepared an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) as a precaution and remained on-site, providing care and reassurance until emergency medical services arrived. Thanks to their composed response and readiness, the individual received timely aid and avoided further harm.“The actions of Jacob and Doug are a clear example of the power of emergency training and the selflessness that defines so many professionals in our industry,” said John Gann, membership and marketing senior vice president of MEA. “Their presence of mind in a critical situation reflect the values we seek to honor with the Life Sustaining Award.”Upper Peninsula Power Co., an MEA member, delivers safe and reliable electric service to residents and businesses across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.The MEA Life Sustaining Award is presented to individuals from member companies who have saved the life of another. Nominations are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA’s Board of Directors. MEA also recognizes individuals who perform extraordinary acts of service with the Meritorious Service Award.Learn more about MEA awards and past recipients at MEAenergy.org/awards About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

