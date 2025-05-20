Keith Bodger Honored with MEA Distinguished Environmental Professional Award

Keith Bodger, Distinguished Environmental Professional Award Recipient

Keith Bodger receives MEA’s 2025 Distinguished Environmental Professional Award for decades of leadership in utility environmental stewardship.

Keith was a true ambassador for collaboration.” — Chad Tameling

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association is proud to announce Keith Bodger as the recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Environmental Professional Award, honoring his outstanding career and far-reaching contributions to environmental stewardship in the utility industry.Established in 2016, the Distinguished Environmental Professional Award is bestowed only when merited and recognizes individuals who have achieved a significant breakthrough or accomplishment in environmental initiatives within the electric and gas utility sector. Keith Bodger exemplifies these qualities through his leadership, decades of service, and lasting impact on the environmental practices of the natural gas industry.A recently retired environmental leader from Nicor Gas, a division of Southern Company Gas, Keith brought over 30 years of experience to the field. His efforts have directly improved regulatory compliance, sustainability, and operational safety across the utility sector. A published author and subject-matter expert, Keith’s leadership extended far beyond company boundaries—fostering collaboration, transparency, and knowledge-sharing throughout the industry.“Keith was a true ambassador for collaboration,” said a Chad Tameling, executive vice president at SET Environmental, Inc. “He created spaces where environmental professionals could connect, exchange best practices, and support one another’s shared mission of protecting our communities and environment.”Throughout his tenure, Keith developed nationally recognized programs in waste management, sustainability reporting, emergency response, and hazardous material compliance. He led the creation of Nicor Gas’ first Corporate Sustainability Report, managed multi-million-dollar remediation projects, and served as a voice for industry standards in areas like storage tank and PCB management. His programs not only advanced company performance, but also influenced the regulatory and environmental landscape on a broader scale.Keith’s work earned him the Southern Gas Association’s Environmental Stewardship Award for four innovative environmental programs. His publication, "Fundamentals of Environmental Sampling", remains a valuable resource in the industry.Beyond his technical achievements, Keith is remembered for the humanity he brought to his role. He led with integrity, treated others with genuine respect, and brought a spirit of levity and joy to every workplace he touched. His mentorship and leadership style left a lasting impression on colleagues, contractors, and environmental partners alike.“MEA is honored to recognize Keith Bodger for his exceptional career and the legacy he leaves behind,” said Stacey Bonine, vice president of program services for MEA. “His work embodies the spirit of this award and serves as an inspiration to environmental professionals everywhere.”For more information about MEA and its awards, please visit MEAenergy.org/awards About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

