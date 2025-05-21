Governor Stein’s Statement on the House Budget Proposal

NORTH CAROLINA, May 21 - Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement on the NC House budget proposal:

“The House’s proposed budget isn’t perfect. But I am pleased that the House raises teacher pay to make North Carolina’s starting teacher salaries the second-highest in the Southeast and rewards our state employees with a raise. The House budget also makes important investments in public safety, child care, and workforce training. Importantly, the House budget cuts taxes for working families while recognizing that North Carolina is a growing state and reduces personal income tax rates after this year only when the economy is growing. In contrast, the Senate’s fiscally irresponsible revenue scheme will result in fewer teachers and law enforcement officers and diminished services that would harm our people.

“There is more work to be done to ensure our state invests in North Carolina’s most valuable resource: our people. I look forward to working with the House and Senate to negotiate a budget that supports teachers, law enforcement, state employees, and critical services and infrastructure. That’s how we’ll build a North Carolina that is safer, stronger, and more prosperous with opportunity for every person.”