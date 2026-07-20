A Week in Photos: Governor and First Lady Stein Explore What Makes Western North Carolina Unforgettable and Highlight Ongoing Helene Recovery Efforts

NORTH CAROLINA, July 20 - Governor Josh Stein and First Lady Anna Stein spent the past week in western North Carolina highlighting the state’s ongoing commitment to communities after Hurricane Helene while showcasing all that the region has to offer to potential visitors.

“Western North Carolina is open for business,” said Governor Josh Stein. “There’s something in western North Carolina for everyone: unforgettable landscapes; unforgettable adventures; unforgettable good food, fine wine, and craft beer; unforgettable crafts, music, and culture; and, most importantly, unforgettable people. Spend some time in this unforgettable part of our state and know that your vacation dollars are helping our neighbors rebuild.”

📍Asheville: Governor Stein has been proud to support small businesses recovering from Helene. Thanks to Etsy’s Craft Catalyst Initiative, those efforts are helping revitalize and sustain the incredible craft and artistry that make western North Carolina unforgettable

📍 Mount Mitchell: From the highest peak east of the Mississippi River, the Governor and the First Lady took in the (foggy) sights of western North Carolina.

📍 Asheville: Thanks to Renew NC, Ms. Velma Chapman received the keys to her brand-new home. Through state and volunteer programs, more than 1,000 hurricane-damaged homes have been repaired or rebuilt across western North Carolina.

📍 Rosman: An underwater adventure took place as the Governor and the First Lady got up close and personal with the wildlife and hidden gems below the surface of the French Broad River.

📍 Morganton: Governor Stein and Broughton Hospital, one of North Carolina’s three state-operated psychiatric hospitals, launched the STEP-NC Program to build a pipeline for high school students and adult learners into vital roles in health care. STEP-NC is the first health care apprenticeship program within state government.

📍 Little Switzerland: The Governor and the First Lady toured North Carolina’s own slice of the Alps.

📍 Burnsville: In Yancey County, which was drenched by the highest rainfall of any Helene-impacted county and experienced water system failures, the Governor announced a milestone of more than $1 billion awarded to water infrastructure and resilience projects in western North Carolina.

📍 Boone: The Governor met with his Western North Carolina Advisory Committee to discuss the next steps of Hurricane Helene recovery.

📍 Bakersville: Art is embedded in western North Carolina’s culture. The Governor and the First Lady learned blacksmithing at the iconic Penland School of Craft.

Last year, Governor Stein and First Lady Anna Stein launched the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” tourism initiative to encourage travel to western North Carolina to spark local economies. Earlier this month, Governor Stein signed Senate Bill 257 into law, enacting North Carolina’s first full state budget in more than two years. The budget appropriates more than $700 million to support Hurricane Helene recovery – the third Hurricane Helene Recovery package since Governor Stein took office in January 2025.