Governor Stein Announces American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Selects Rowan County for a $41 Million Southeast Distribution Hub

NORTH CAROLINA, July 17 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), a leading specialty apparel retailer, will invest $41 million in Salisbury for a new distribution hub for the southeastern United States. The company says it will create more than 200 new jobs in Rowan County.

“American Eagle Outfitters will be a welcome addition to Rowan County,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As one of America’s top states for business year after year, North Carolina continues to offer the stable economy, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment that growing companies need to thrive.”

Founded in 1977, AEO's portfolio of apparel brands includes American Eagle, Aerie, OFFL/NE by Aerie, Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with merchandise available in more than 30 countries through a global network of license partners. Additionally, AEO manages a robust e-commerce business across its brands and has distribution centers in Hazleton, Ottawa, Phoenix and Mississauga, Ontario.

"North Carolina offers the workforce, infrastructure and strategic location needed to continue powering our brands and connecting us to customers," said Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Outfitters. "We're proud to have a presence in Rowan County and are excited about what this facility means for the long-term growth of our supply chain and distribution network."

“With 150 million consumers within a day’s drive, North Carolina provides nationally recognized brands the connectivity they need to compete and grow,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “American Eagle’s decision to invest in Rowan County demonstrates the advantages of operating in our state, which include our strategic East Coast location, our robust transportation network, and our excellent quality of life.”

While wages vary, the annual average salary for approximately 70 skilled labor positions, such as management, maintenance and operations, will be $57,351, which aligns with Rowan County’s average of $57,155. These new jobs could potentially create a payroll impact of more than $4 million for the region annually.

A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will be awarded to AE Regional Distribution Co., LLC to help the company locate in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. AEO must create 70 jobs to receive One NC grant payments. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is exciting news for the City of Salisbury and Rowan County,” said N.C. Representative Harry Warren. “Our success is built on our ability to work together on both the state and local levels to create the conditions that will set the course for continued growth region and the entire state of North Carolina.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Duke Energy, Rowan County, the Rowan Economic Development Council, and the City of Salisbury.