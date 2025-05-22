Southern Steer Butcher Receives Recognition for Excellence in Local Communities

Southern Steer Butcher

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Steer Butcher has won yet another award – this time in Sarasota – recognizing the company’s commitment to quality and service in local communities.Southern Steer Butcher of Sarasota was recently awarded Best Local Butcher by SRQ Magazine. The annual awards celebrate local hometown favorites, and over 180,000 votes were cast across nearly 200 categories.This is the company’s sixth recognition by local communities in the last year. Other awards and recognition include:• Southern Steer Butcher of Ocoee, Florida, was recognized as "Best Butcher in Orlando" by Orlando’s Best Magazine two years running.• Last Summer, Southern Steer Butcher of St. Petersburg, Florida, was recognized as a finalist in the Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best Awards in two categories as "Best Grocery Store" and "Best Meat Market."• Southern Steer Butcher of Jacksonville, Florida, was a finalist in the Best of the Bold City Awards for "Best Meat Market/Seafood Shop."• Southern Steer Butcher of Lakeway, Texas, and Clearwater, FL were recognized as a "Nextdoor Favorites" in 2024. The Clearwater location has been recognized with this award three years in a row.Southern Steer Butcher currently operates eight stores in three states exclusively through franchise agreements. Its latest store in Carrollwood (Tampa), Florida, opened in late March. Most of the company’s franchisees have received recognition in their communities within the last year.“It’s a testament to our commitment to service and quality,” said Greg Snyder, founder of Southern Steer Butcher. “I’m so proud of our franchisees and their dedication to providing great food to their local communities.”Southern Steer Butcher has plans to open locations in multiple states over the next few years, furthering their mission of bringing the nostalgic yet modern butcher experience to neighborhoods across the United States.****About Southern Steer ButcherFounded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today’s consumers. Not only does Southern Steer provide quality cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for families, culinary artists, and grill-masters alike. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates six locations in Florida (Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Carrollwood), along with locations in Lakeway, Texas, and Alpharetta, Georgia.For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.southernsteerfranchise.com

