Metric5 Recognized by Washington Business Journal among Best Places to Work in Greater Washington in 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric5 has once again been recognized as an honoree of the Washington Business Journal’s Best Places to Work Awards, this year for 2025.

To become an honoree, nominated businesses that meet criteria for business location and size are invited to participate in employee engagement surveys distributed by Quantum Workplace. Based on the results of these surveys, businesses are assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies in various size categories — small, medium, large, and extra-large — are honored by the Washington Business Journal as Best Places to Work.

The top-rated companies in our region are consistently rated highest on topics including collaboration, HR practices, compensation, management, office culture, and more.

“Receiving this award for another year is a significant honor and reflects our unwavering commitment to our team,” said Dave Meagher, COO at Metric5. “At Metric5, we’ve cultivated an environment where talented individuals can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and grow professionally. Our success is a direct result of their dedication and the collaborative spirit they bring every day. We believe that investing in our people is the most important investment we can make.”

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and solutioning services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at www.metric5.com.

About 2024 Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Washington Business Journal. The rankings are determined by surveys that go directly to employees who answer a series of questions. The survey is administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, the research partner for this program. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices, the program facilitates idea sharing and helps other companies learn from the best.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.