Episode 205 - On the Road in Sioux City
This week, the hosts of the Mission: Employable podcast hit the road for more conversations about Iowa’s workforce! Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett head out for a multi-part series highlighting different employers and programs in Sioux City, IA! The first episode features Jennifer Stanwick-Klimek, Manager of Learning and Development at Thompson Solutions. With more openings than employees to fill them, Stanwick-Klimek shares how their internship program is helping fill electrical and mechanical contractor roles. The company is all in, seeing this not just as a solution for the short term, but as a tool to help them build their future roster of employees.
Featured Guest: Jennifer Stanwick-Klimek, Manager of Learning and Development at Thompson Solutions
Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett
Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.