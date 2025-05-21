Episode 205 - On the Road in Sioux City

This week, the hosts of the Mission: Employable podcast hit the road for more conversations about Iowa’s workforce! Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett head out for a multi-part series highlighting different employers and programs in Sioux City, IA! The first episode features Jennifer Stanwick-Klimek, Manager of Learning and Development at Thompson Solutions. With more openings than employees to fill them, Stanwick-Klimek shares how their internship program is helping fill electrical and mechanical contractor roles. The company is all in, seeing this not just as a solution for the short term, but as a tool to help them build their future roster of employees.

Listen to Episode

Watch the Episode

Featured Guest: Jennifer Stanwick-Klimek, Manager of Learning and Development at Thompson Solutions

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau