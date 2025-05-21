Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,367 in the last 365 days.

Episode 205 - On the Road in Sioux City

This week, the hosts of the Mission: Employable podcast hit the road for more conversations about Iowa’s workforce! Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett head out for a multi-part series highlighting different employers and programs in Sioux City, IA! The first episode features Jennifer Stanwick-Klimek, Manager of Learning and Development at Thompson Solutions. With more openings than employees to fill them, Stanwick-Klimek shares how their internship program is helping fill electrical and mechanical contractor roles. The company is all in, seeing this not just as a solution for the short term, but as a tool to help them build their future roster of employees. 

Listen to Episode 

Watch the Episode 

Featured Guest:  Jennifer Stanwick-Klimek, Manager of Learning and Development at Thompson Solutions

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Episode 205 - On the Road in Sioux City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more