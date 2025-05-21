Award-Winning Author John M. Capozzi Sounds the Alarm in Explosive New Thriller: America At Risk

“See Something, Say Something” – A Chilling Call to Action Against the Growing Nuclear Threat

CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world teetering on global and national instability, award winning author John M. Capozzi brings a sobering thought to the public and to government leaders about a real threat in his the public in his thriller whose title says it all, America At Risk: See Something, Say Something about the real risk of a Weapon of Mass destruction being used in America.

The horrifying prospect of a terrorist, with the help of oil money, entering America with a WMD at one of its four very porous borders is the theme of Capozzi’s extremely exciting new novel. America At Risk draws with devastating accuracy a disturbing picture depicting a fictional president fighting a race against time to outplay Iran and prevent an unimaginable disaster which could transform cities such as New York, Washington D.C and even Los Angeles into rubble, and plunging the country into anarchy. This rapid thriller transcends political thrillers; it is a political protest on national security and the need for every person in the United States to remain vigilant and alert.

National Leaders and Public Figures Praise

Admiral James Stavridis, USN (Ret.) who was once the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and author of 2034. A Novel of the Next World War calls Capozzi’s book “frightening and sobering,” concluding that “America At Risk should be required reading for any senior government official in uniform or in civilian service. It brings our most profound weaknesses to light and should be read in Washington, D.C., not in Tehran.”

Jay Leno, television icon, also endorsed the book remembering a childhood conviction that “Pearl Harbor could never happen today”. He continues “well, 9/11 wasn’t just an attack, it was a big wakeup call. This book is an even greater wakeup call. Read this book.”

Several other senior military leaders have also endorsed this book with jacket quotes.

About the Author

John M. Capozzi has made astounding achievements in his time. The youngest Eagle Scout in New York state history, he served during the Vietnam War, and then became a business powerhouse ... CEO of the North American division of a major international bank and founder of more than 20 companies while earning over $100 million in his career.

Capozzi has authored ten books and also been an advisor to President George H.W. Bush. He co-founded America’s Promise , an alliance to mentor high risk children, with Secretary Colin Powell. He also created programs for the U.S. Surgeon General and launched one on the Today Show and another with the former First lady Hillary Clinton. Over the years he has supported many veteran suicide prevention programs and is currently working with a Navy SEAL foundation program to support our nations Gold Star Families.

The has received three intellectual awards for his book Aqua Therapy ... How I Prevented Major Surgery. Now retired in Florida with his wife of more than 60 years, he continues to write with purpose, urgency and passion for a safer America.



John M Capozzi on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

