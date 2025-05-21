AUVSI Announces SolidIntel as New Supply Chain Monitoring Partner for Green UAS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Day 3 of XPONENTIAL 2025, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) announced a new partnership with SolidIntel, a leader in supply chain risk intelligence and transparency solutions, as the latest official supply chain monitoring partner for the Green UAS program.

SolidIntel brings advanced analytics, real-time threat assessments, and proprietary visibility tools to the Green UAS certification process, reinforcing the program’s commitment to security, compliance, and end-to-end supply chain transparency. The collaboration enables faster, more accurate assessments of vendor integrity and component sourcing, which are essential for NDAA compliance and mission assurance across the federal ecosystem.

“With today’s dynamic threat environment, visibility into the origin and trustworthiness of supply chain is not optional—it’s foundational,” said Michael Robbins, CEO of AUVSI. “SolidIntel’s platform enhances our ability to assess and validate supply chains at speed and scale, giving government and industry buyers greater confidence in the systems they procure.”

The announcement follows a joint panel hosted at XPONENTIAL on Monday, May 19, titled “Securing the Ground Domain: UGV Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Integrity.” Held as part of the Uncrewed Systems Security Track, the session featured leaders from AUVSI, SolidIntel, Dark Wolf, and Neya Systems exploring the emerging requirements for unmanned ground vehicles and highlighting new frameworks to streamline compliance, reduce cyber risks, and protect the missions they support.

“We’re honored to join AUVSI in strengthening the backbone of trusted autonomy,” said Meg Reiss, Co-Founder at SolidIntel. “Our mission is to bring clarity and confidence to supply chains—and our integration into Green UAS is a powerful way to do that at scale.”

Green UAS was developed in coordination with industry and government stakeholders to offer a scalable, streamlined alternative to the Department of Defense’s Blue UAS process. As the program continues to grow, partners like SolidIntel are key to ensuring the certification remains rigorous, relevant, and ready for the evolving risk landscape.

For more information about Green UAS or to inquire about certification, visit Green UAS | AUVSI.

