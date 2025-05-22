Quadbridge Reveals Shift in Priorities for IT Leaders: From Firefighting to Forward-Thinking

Charting the Future: New Roads of Opportunity for IT Leaders The Rise of Strategic IT: From the Server Room to Boardroom

New insights from QBITS 2025 and Quadbridge’s annual customer survey show IT leaders claiming a central role in business strategy

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when technology is at the center of every organization’s growth, Quadbridge, a leading North American IT solutions provider, is seeing a clear and accelerating shift in the mindset of IT professionals: the most effective leaders aren’t just solving problems - they’re shaping the future.

This finding is backed by insights from Quadbridge's QBITS 2025 IT Leadership Development Conference, which welcomed hundreds of IT professionals in Montreal this spring, and the Company's annual survey of IT leaders across North America.

The data tells a powerful story:

1) 91% of IT leaders now have influence over business strategy, with 39% playing a direct role in shaping it – a significant increase year over year that reflects IT’s expanding strategic mandate.

2) The average IT leader is interested in three key areas of professional development for the coming year, ranging from innovation strategy to people leadership.

3) At QBITS, breakout session attendance revealed a near-even split between tactical interest (cybersecurity, AI, cloud optimization) and strategic leadership themes.

“The era of IT as a back-office cost center is over,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. “Today’s IT leaders are expected to be architects of innovation, drivers of resilience, and strategic partners in business growth. That evolution isn’t theoretical – it’s showing up in the data and in the unprecedented level of engagement we’re seeing from IT professionals.”

Among the most attended sessions at QBITS 2025 were:

1) “Bridging the Gap: Aligning IT Strategy with Business Goals” – exploring how IT leaders can move from tech execution to business value creation.

2) “Discovering Your Leadership Potential” – an inspiring keynote delivered by best-selling author Steve Farber, focused on helping IT professionals unlock their personal leadership style and embrace purpose-driven growth.

3) “The IT Leaders Innovation Toolkit” – a powerful panel on how continuous reinvention, not just optimization, is the new north star for IT.

These sessions weren’t just popular with Senior Executives - Managers, Team Leads, and Technical Architects engaged deeply, signaling a growing appetite for leadership development at every level of IT.

“The appetite for growth is real,” said John Encizo, CTO of Lenovo and keynote speaker at QBITS 2025. “At QBITS, I saw firsthand how IT professionals at every level were leaning into conversations about innovation, leadership, and business strategy. It’s clear that the future of IT isn’t just about just technology—it’s about blending technical skill with influence, business acumen, and driving meaningful change across the organization.”

To meet this rising demand, Quadbridge is expanding its leadership enablement efforts beyond the QBITS stage. This includes year-round executive roundtables and learning designed to help IT teams future-proof their organizations.

“We’re not just watching the shift happen – we’re evolving with it,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. “As our customers take on more strategic leadership roles, our job isn’t just to deliver products on time – it’s to be a true partner in their growth. Supporting IT leaders today means helping them drive innovation, influence business decisions, and lead with confidence. That’s where we’re focused.”

About QBITS

QBITS is Quadbridge’s annual IT leadership development conference. The event brings together IT leaders from across North America for an interactive learning forum of hands-on workshops and peer connection. QBITS 2025 focused on helping attendees go beyond their roles – into innovation, influence, and intentional leadership.

About Quadbridge

‍Quadbridge is a North American IT solutions provider helping organizations modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and scale with confidence. With strategic consulting, hands-on services, and long-term support, Quadbridge empowers customers to build tomorrow’s solutions today. Learn more at quadbridge.com.

