Quadbridge’s 2025 Market Pulse Report Signals the New IT Mandate: Strategic, Secure, and Relentlessly Evolving

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadbridge, a leading North American IT solutions and services provider, has released its 2025 Market Pulse Report, a research publication based on feedback from more than 250 IT leaders across North American mid-market organizations. The study reveals an IT function at the center of operational risk, strategic growth, and AI-driven transformation – challenged by legacy systems and resource strain, but brimming with leadership potential.

Now in its third year, the report provides a benchmark for IT decision-makers navigating modernization, security, and hybrid work realities. Drawing from proprietary survey data and expert analysis from Quadbridge’s technical architects and consultants, the 2025 edition offers a clear-eyed view of what’s next in IT – and what’s holding it back.

“Mid-market IT leaders are stepping into roles that blend business strategy, technical execution, and risk governance,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. “This report captures that evolution – and shines a spotlight on what separates organizations that are adapting from those that are standing still in a world that won’t wait.”



5 Research-Backed Shifts Redefining IT Leadership



1. Cybersecurity Is No Longer a Line Item – It’s a Leadership Imperative

- #1 most reported challenge and #1 investment priority for the third consecutive year

- 56% of businesses rank cybersecurity/data protection as their top investment priority

- Only 42% describe their posture as “proactive” – the majority are still evolving or reactive

- 36% are now outsourcing threat detection and response

- Cyber insurance complexity has escalated: higher premiums, reduced coverage, and stricter audit requirements are reshaping board-level risk discussions

- Quadbridge Insight: Businesses are grappling with what “acceptable risk” really means – and many lack the internal expertise to define it clearly.



2. The Infrastructure Stack Is Being Rewritten in Real Time

- 71% of businesses still rely on on-premises infrastructure, but hybrid cloud is accelerating as organizations layer in public cloud: 53% use Azure, 22% use AWS, 9% use Google Cloud

- VMware’s market share fell sharply, from 70% in 2023 to 53% in 2024, amid licensing uncertainty post-Broadcom acquisition

- 26% outsource backup management, 15% cloud management, and 13% disaster recovery

- Quadbridge Insight: The story isn’t “cloud-first” – it’s “cloud-fit.” IT leaders are seeking architectural flexibility, vendor leverage, and budget predictability.



3. Microsoft Is the Mid-Market Operating System – but AI Has Raised the Stakes

- 92% of organizations use Microsoft 365; 53% host on Azure

- Microsoft Copilot launched to mass enterprise adoption in 2024, reshaping expectations around productivity and collaboration

- Licensing complexity remains high: right-sizing and cost control are still pain points, particularly with dynamic workforces and shadow IT

- Microsoft Fabric is emerging as a backbone for AI-readiness, with implications for data governance and architecture

- Quadbridge Insight: Microsoft’s ecosystem isn’t just a productivity platform – it’s becoming a business operating system. Leaders must build the governance, security, and financial controls to match.



4. Managed Services Are Now a Business Continuity Strategy

- 58% of organizations outsource at least one IT function; 18% outsource three or more

- Top outsourced services: security, backup, device management, service desk, patching, and user onboarding

- Smaller firms are shifting away from informal internal support to structured MSPs

- Larger firms use co-managed models to offload operational overhead while focusing internal talent on strategic projects

- Still, 19% say finding a reliable, high-quality MSP partner remains a top challenge

- Quadbridge Insight: As complexity grows and internal teams face bandwidth limits, MSPs are no longer optional – they’re foundational. But trust and specialization matter more than ever.



5. IT Leaders Want a New Kind of Growth – and They’re Ready to Work for It

- 91% are involved in business strategy, yet only 39% feel “fully embedded”

- 22% list “demonstrating IT value to leadership” as a top challenge

- On average, respondents selected 2.6 areas of professional growth they want to pursue – most choosing more than one

- Top development areas: strategy, leadership, AI integration, infrastructure modernization

- Quadbridge Insight: IT isn’t short on ambition – it’s short on enablement. The new mandate: develop hybrid leaders who can take lead in the server room and boardroom.



Budget Outlook: Cautious Growth with Clear Priorities

- 48% of respondents expect increased IT budgets over the coming year

- Key growth areas: cybersecurity, infrastructure optimization, managed services, and AI readiness

- Only 15% expect a budget decline, despite economic uncertainty

“While IT budgets are trending upward, so is the demand for accountability,” said Al Quadros, VP of Pre-Sales & Professional Services at Quadbridge. “This year is about deliberate, high-impact modernization. The organizations that will succeed are those that prioritize strategic investments and partner with firms that can deliver with precision and discipline.”



About the Report

The 2025 Market Pulse Report is based on Quadbridge’s annual client survey. It captures responses from more than 200 IT leaders across North American mid-market companies, and is enhanced by expert interpretation from Quadbridge’s Professional Services and Pre-Sales Engineering teams. Access the full report: Quadbridge 2025 Market Pulse Report.

About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a top-tier North American IT solutions provider, trusted by mid-market businesses across industries to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and scale with confidence. With strategic consulting, hands-on services, and long-term support, Quadbridge empowers customers to build tomorrow’s solutions today. Learn more at quadbridge.com.

