IT Leaders Sound the Alarm on IT Asset Management Gaps

Quadbridge ITAM Strategic Leader Report

Fewer than 10% of IT leaders say they feel confident in their current asset management strategy

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Asset Management (ITAM) has emerged as one of the most pressing concerns for IT leaders across North America, according to new insights from Quadbridge. In proprietary survey data collected from over 200 mid-market organizations, ITAM ranked as the third most significant challenge reported by IT leaders highlighting a growing gap between operational needs and current capabilities.

This concern was further validated at QBITS 2025, North America’s premier IT leadership development conference. In a closed-door workshop hosted by Quadbridge, fewer than 10% of participating IT leaders reported confidence in their current ITAM strategy. The discussion revealed widespread challenges across the asset lifecycle – from procurement to end-of-life – that were consistent across industries and evident even in otherwise mature IT environments.

“There was a noticeable sense of relief when participants recognized that ITAM maturity is lagging behind nearly every other area of IT across the board,” said Roger Bruce, Vice President of Services at Quadbridge and host of the workshop. “The acknowledgement that even industry leaders have yet to solve it reframes the conversation – creating space for executives to address the challenges head-on and shape the solutions their organizations require.”



Key issues raised:

1. Fragmented visibility limits control:

Many organizations cannot track asset status, location, or lifecycle milestones in real time. This lack of centralized visibility leads to missed refresh cycles, orphaned devices, and unquantified risk.

2. Underutilized assets drive unnecessary cost:

Devices are frequently over-provisioned or underused. One organization reported recovering 18 unused devices from a single employee offboarding, underscoring the absence of utilization oversight.

3. Refresh cycles are reactive, not strategic:

Most organizations rely on vendor notifications or support expirations to trigger refreshes, rather than business-driven planning. This creates cost volatility and misaligned investment timing.

4. Decommissioning remains a security gap:

Few organizations have a formal, auditable chain of custody for device retirement. Inconsistent data erasure and disposal practices expose businesses to ongoing compliance and breach risks.

5. Budget creep is pervasive and unmanaged:

Incremental adds throughout the year – often unplanned – accumulate into significant overages. Leaders described this as “slow boil” cost growth, with little accountability or forecasting discipline.

6. Capacity planning lacks standardization:

Hardware and license needs are often addressed reactively. Without predictive tools or coordinated planning, IT teams are forced to choose between overspending or under-delivering.



“These are not isolated pain points, they’re systemic challenges that impact operational resilience, security posture, and financial performance,” said Jamie Boyce, Vice President of Technology & Innovation at Quadbridge. “Legacy approaches are no longer keeping pace with the speed, scale, and complexity of today’s IT environments.”

Despite the urgency, only 8% of organizations currently outsource any component of their ITAM operations, a revealing disconnect between recognized risk and resourcing strategy. As companies look to scale efficiently and focus internal teams on higher-value work, the opportunity to rethink ITAM through strategic partnerships is gaining momentum.

These insights, along with peer benchmarks, cost analyses, and actionable recommendations, are featured in Quadbridge's newly released ITAM Strategic Leader Report. Download the report.



About the Report

The ITAM Strategic Leader Report brings together the collective insights of more than 200 IT leaders, along with findings from workshops and dozens of assessments. It delivers mid-market benchmarks on IT asset deployment and provides actionable guidance for advancing ITAM maturity. Access the full report: Quadbridge ITAM Strategic Leader Report.

About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a top-tier North American IT solutions provider, trusted by mid-market businesses across industries to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and scale with confidence. With strategic consulting, hands-on services, and long-term support, Quadbridge empowers customers to build tomorrow’s solutions today. Learn more at quadbridge.com.

