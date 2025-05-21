UM presents academic prizes to outstanding graduating students

MACAU, May 21 - The University of Macau (UM) held the Academic Prize Presentation Ceremony 2025 today (21 May) to present 15 academic prizes to 49 graduating students in recognition of their outstanding academic performance in various disciplines. Throughout this academic year, the university has offered more than 60 scholarships and academic prizes with a total value over MOP 4 million, benefiting more than 400 students.

Speaking at the event, UM Vice Rector Mok Kai Meng congratulated the scholarship and award recipients and thanked all the donors for their support. He said with the strong support of the central government and the Macao SAR government, UM has developed into a comprehensive research-oriented public university of international standing. The university attracts students with its distinctive features, including a multicultural environment, a whole-person education model underpinned by faculties and residential colleges, and an international setup. At the same time, the university recruits excellent teaching and research staff from around the world. Mok encouraged all the awardees to continue to strive for excellence, and pay more attention to the development of Macao, the country, and the wider world. They should share their knowledge with others, support their alma mater, participate in Macao’s development, integrate into national development, address global development needs, and become the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.

Chao Ian Tong, a graduating student who completed the Bachelor of Law programme (conducted in Chinese and Portuguese) in the Faculty of Law and the Honours College Certificate Programme, received the Jorge Alvares Foundation Academic Prize for her outstanding academic performance. She is grateful for the excellent learning environment and resources provided by UM, which gave her the opportunity to study at the Faculty of Law at the University of Coimbra in Portugal, and undertake internships at a law firm in Macao and a court in mainland China. These experiences broadened her horizons and enhanced her professional capabilities. During her time at UM, Chao greatly enhanced her logical thinking and legal writing skills through practical learning activities such as case studies and moot court sessions. She was also a student trainee of masters of ceremony in the Campus Training Programme, and a member of the Election Committee of the University of Macau Students’ Union. These roles honed her ability to think on her feet and public speaking skills, preparing her well for future challenges. Looking ahead, Chao hopes to leverage her bilingual proficiency in Chinese and Portuguese to pursue a career in the legal profession, while acquiring more knowledge across different fields.

A total of 15 academic prizes were presented at the ceremony, including: Henry Fok Foundation Academic Prize, Bank of China Academic Prize, Luso International Bank Academic Prize, MECOM Power – Hung Yip Group Academic Prize, BNU Academic Prize, Akrostar Academic Prize, Choi Kai Yau Academic Prize, Lou Tou Vo Mathematics Academic Prize, Jorge Alvares Foundation Academic Prize, Wu Zhiwei Group Academic Prize, WICH Law Firm and Private Notary Academic Prize, X Fintech Asia Academic Prize, LECM Academic Prize, ERS Academic Prize, and MIL Law Office Academic Prize.

List of awardees: https://sds.sao.um.edu.mo/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/pamphlet_21-may-2025.pdf