UTM 2026 Open Day received an overwhelming response

MACAU, January 4 - As the Joint Admission Examination for Macao Four Higher Education Institutions (JAE) is currently open for applications, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held its 2026 Open Day at the Taipa Campus this afternoon (4 January). The diverse and fun-filled activities attracted students, parents and the public, to learn about the latest admission information and programme characteristics, while getting a real taste of university life and campus culture.

The Opening Ceremony took place at 2pm in the Forward Building, where the guests of honour kicked off the Open Day.

In the opening speech, Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, Rector of UTM, stated that the Macao SAR Government is vigorously advancing major projects, including the

“Macao International Integrated Tourism and Cultural Zone” and the “Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town.” UTM will fully seize these policy opportunities by extending its educational reach in Hengqing, innovating its programmes, and strengthening international collaboration to cultivate “Tourism+” professionals with a global vision and social responsibility. In the upcoming academic year, UTM plans to launch programmes in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science, aiming to nurture versatile talents equipped with both business acumen and data-driven competencies to address new challenges in the era of smart tourism.

When the officiating guests toured the booths and campus facilities, they expressed high appreciation and recognition of the University’s teaching quality and approach, while encouraging the University to continue to leverage its strengths and nurture more outstanding professionals.

The Open Day offered programme and admission booths to provide a wealth of information, alongside programme-sharing sessions, talks, and workshops, where current students and faculty staff shared their campus life and career development after graduation. Some high school students expressed that they had experienced the rich and diverse degree programmes and campus life of UTM through the event, and thus made firm decisions on their future study directions.

In addition, several sessions of interactive workshops on professional training were well received, attracting the public to experience the professional training and continuing education programmes offered by the University. During the event, student ambassadors guided campus tours, leading the public to visit different teaching and training facilities on campus, allowing the visitors to gain firsthand experience of student life, and experience the educational philosophy which emphasises both theory and practice.

UTM bachelor’s degree programmes for the academic year 2026/2027 are now open for application. Apart from joining the Joint Admission Examination, UTM also provides other admission channels. For enquiries, please contact the Admission and Registration Division at 8598 3041 or by email at admission@utm.edu.mo.