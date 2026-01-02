CTT Launches Lunar Year of the Horse Greeting Card

MACAU, January 2 - As Chinese New Year is approaching, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will launch a Lunar Year of the Horse greeting card on 5th January 2026, which can be purchased at the General Post office and all other post offices, the Philatelic Shop of the General Post office and the Shop of the Communications Museum. Featuring galloping steeds that shows the vitality of Spring, the card carries auspicious meanings, conveying a strong festive atmosphere and sincere wishes.

The price of this greeting card is MOP15.00 and it can be sent to all destinations without affixing stamps, making the delivery of blessings simple, warm, and meaningful.