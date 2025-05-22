Mesa Parks, Recreation and Communities Facilities Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation

The department’s certification supports Mesa’s status as an Autism Certified City™ (ACC), a designation the city has held for five years

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards renews Mesa’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). Over 80% of community-facing staff completed up-to-date training on autism and sensory needs to equip them with understanding of best practices and skills to welcome and support every visitor. When Mesa Parks, Recreation and Communities Facilities was initially certified in 2019, it became the first such organization to become a CAC.

“Renewing our Certified Autism Center™ designation through IBCCES shows our continuing commitment to having parks and recreation programs and facilities that are inclusive, accessible, and tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals with autism. This certification is part of our commitment to creating welcoming spaces for all families. It elevates the quality of our services by fostering an environment of understanding, respect, and excellence in every activity we offer,” says Andrea Moore, director of Mesa Parks Recreation and Community Facilities.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities and renew their Certified Autism Center™ designation,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification is a testament to their ongoing dedication and commitment to creating spaces where every person feels welcome, included and supported.”

Since becoming a CAC, Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities has implemented several accessibility initiatives, including:

- Inclusion programmer hire

- Emphasis on inclusion services on our website

- Redesign of website

- Red Mountain Center – quiet room

- Mesa Convention Center and Amphitheater – quiet room

“It was helpful to learn strategies to be mindful of all the different sensory stimuli that might affect an individual with autism. It's not just about having the individual adapt to the world around them but how we can make spaces sensory-friendly,” says Talia, a recreation specialist for Mesa Parks and Rec.

“Understanding autism is not just about recognizing differences; it's about embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment where every child can thrive,” shares Randall, a recreation programmer for Mesa Parks and Rec.

Grecia, who is also a recreation programmer for the department, continues, “My training will positively impact what I do in Special Events by helping create more inclusive and sensory friendly experiences. For example, my team can implement strategies such as quiet zones, sensory friendly hours, visual schedules, and trained staff to better support attendees with autism.”

“The IBCCES training will impact the City of Mesa Special Events office by giving us the skills and knowledge to better serve our event attendees and to ensure that everyone participating in our events feels welcomed and comfortable from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave,” shares Aaron, Mesa Parks and Rec recreation coordinator.

The department’s certification contributes to Mesa’s designation as an Autism Certified City™ (ACC). This designation ensures that both visitors and residents have access to a wide range of organizations that are trained and certified to better welcome and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals across the healthcare, public safety, education, hospitality, entertainment, and recreation industries. Mesa was the first city to earn the ACC designation.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Mesa Parks, Recreation and Communities Facilities

The Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department is a forward thinking and responsive department that brings over 200 parks, 5 recreation centers, 9 public pools, a cemetery, convention center, concert amphitheater, and a diverse array of programs to educate, engage and activate people in our community. Our mission is to contribute to a healthy and vibrant community by providing exceptional experiences and services to those who live, work and play in Mesa AZ.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



