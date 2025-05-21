Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo Returns to Des Moines July 21-23, 2025, for 5-Year Celebration of Ag Tech Innovation

Tech Hub LIVE Meister Media Worldwide CropLife Media Group

Tech Hub LIVE Keynotes: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and GreenPoint Ag CEO Jeff Blair Highlight Innovation and Practical Solutions for Ag Retailers

We’re navigating a tough landscape, but we’re not standing still. Tech Hub LIVE is where these conversations become action, and I’m proud to be part of it.” — Jeff Blair, President and CEO, GreenPoint Ag

WILLOUGHBY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo, the premier event for ag retailers and precision ag professionals, returns to the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, July 21-23, 2025, to mark five years of delivering real-world ag tech solutions under the theme “TECH THAT WORKS: Driving Efficiencies for Retailer Success and Farmer Resilience.”

Powered by the CropLife Media Group™, in partnership with the Global AgTech Initiative and AgriBusiness Global brands, Tech Hub LIVE continues to grow as the industry’s largest gathering of ag retailers, dealers, agronomists, distributors, manufacturers, consultants, and tech providers committed to advancing practical innovation in agriculture.

Opening Keynote Highlights:

Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, will officially welcome attendees and open the conference with a forward-looking conversation on innovation, sustainability, and the future of farming.

Jeff Blair, President and CEO of GreenPoint Ag, will headline the keynote presentation, “Beyond the Headwinds: Adapting & Advancing,” addressing the economic pressures facing ag retailers—from high input costs to market instability—and how technology is enabling new levels of efficiency and resilience.

“We’re navigating a tough landscape, but we’re not standing still,” said Blair. “With the right tools—automation, data analytics, precision systems—we’re not just adapting, we’re advancing. Tech Hub LIVE is where these conversations become action, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Registration is now open, with Early Bird Rates available through May 30 at TechHubLIVE.com.

The 2025 event will feature an active exhibit hall showcasing the latest technologies, along with a dynamic lineup of breakout sessions, panel discussions, expert exchanges, Tech Talks, and fireside chats with CropLife editors—offering unique insights into the future of ag retail and data-driven farming, while giving attendees the flexibility to tailor their experience across a wide range of sessions and formats.

Partner sponsors include Agri-Access and the Greater Des Moines Partnership, further reinforcing the event’s strategic focus on innovation and community impact.

“Tech Hub LIVE has always been about what works—solutions that help ag retailers and growers succeed today while preparing for what’s next,” said Amy Reddington, Show Director. “This year’s event marks a milestone and a moment to look ahead together.”

For more information or to register, visit www.TechHubLIVE.com.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at MeisterMedia.com.

About CropLife Media Group

CropLife Media Group, a Meister Media Worldwide brand, is the nation's brand leader in ag retail communication. CropLife offers unmatched market reach through relevant, impactful brand extensions focused exclusively on the input distribution channel, including CropLife eNews and CropLife Webinars. Learn more at CropLife.com

About GreenPoint Ag

GreenPoint Ag Holdings, LLC, formed in 2020, is a joint venture of Tennessee Farmers Cooperative (TFC), Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC), WinField® United, Tipton Farmers Cooperative, and Tri-County Farmers Association. GreenPoint services member cooperatives, farms, and rural business owners with crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and seed treatment, professional products, field scouting, custom application, and a comprehensive array of agronomy and agronomic technology services. Headquartered in Decatur, Alabama, GreenPoint operates over 100 retail and wholesale locations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas.

