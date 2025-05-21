USHBC Endorses Sen. Ruben Gallego’s Immigration Framework as a Blueprint for Security and Prosperity

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly endorses Senator Ruben Gallego’s Plan for Border Security and Immigration Reform, “Securing the Border and Fueling Economic Prosperity”. This five-pillar proposal offers a realistic and forward-looking approach to fixing America’s broken immigration system, restoring order at the southern border, and strengthening the foundations of our strategic economic competitiveness. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“I applaud Senator Gallego for stepping up with real solutions. For decades, Washington has talked about immigration reform but failed to deliver anything that reflects the needs of American communities or the realities of our economy. That failure has left small businesses without the workers they need, immigrants without legal certainty, and law enforcement without the resources to manage a broken system. Senator Gallego is charting a new path that is pragmatic and long overdue. His framework is grounded in experience, not ideology, and it puts our values and economic priorities back in alignment. This is a welcome change, and one the American small business community is ready to rally behind.”Senator Gallego’s framework enhances border security, modernizes asylum processing, expands legal immigration, and protects long-term immigrant residents while addressing regional drivers of migration. It proposes hiring and retaining Border Patrol agents, modernizing ports of entry, building strategic barriers, deploying fentanyl detection technology, and refocusing enforcement resources on serious threats. The plan also creates new legal pathways for workers and entrepreneurs, protects Dreamers and mixed-status families, and phases in E-Verify with technical assistance for small businesses. It strengthens regional partnerships to address the root causes of migration, build asylum capacity across the hemisphere, and disrupt illicit fentanyl trafficking networks.Javier continued by saying:“This is the kind of leadership our country needs. Senator Gallego understands that immigrant labor is not a political problem, but an economic necessity. His plan recognizes that immigrants feed our families, build our homes, and power critical American industries like agriculture, hospitality, construction and manufacturing, and technology. We don’t have to choose between border security and economic growth; we can and should do both. That message resonates with every small business owner I know who’s been struggling to hire and stay competitive. Senator Gallego understands, as I do, that immigration reform is an economic imperative and necessary for the continued well-being of the American economy and the American people. This framework reflects what Main Street has been asking for all along: order, clarity, and a real path forward.”The USHBC urges Congress to engage with this framework with the seriousness it deserves. The USHBC looks forward to working with Senator Gallego and leaders on both sides of the aisle to advance meaningful, bipartisan immigration reform that secures our borders, strengthens our workforce, and promotes economic prosperity.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

