VisCardia Honored with Prestigious Innovation Award at EuroPCR 2025 for Groundbreaking Heart Failure Therapy

Pioneered Synchronized Diaphragmatic Stimulation Therapy

PARIS, FRANCE, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisCardia , Inc., the developer of a disruptive therapy for heart failure , proudly announced today that it has received the prestigious Jon DeHaan Foundation Award for Innovation in Cardiology at EuroPCR 2025, the official annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI).The award was presented during the PCR Innovators’ Day in Paris, where Peter Bauer, PhD, CEO of VisCardia, delivered the winning presentation titled “ Synchronized Diaphragmatic Stimulation for Symptomatic Heart Failure.” The presentation showcased VisCardia’s novel therapy, which leverages the diaphragm’s natural function to enhance cardiac function in patients with chronic heart failure.“We are truly honored to receive this grant for clinical innovation,” said Dr. Bauer. “I extend our sincere thanks to the Jon DeHaan Foundation for its visionary support of transformative cardiovascular technologies and to EuroPCR for creating a dynamic platform that champions innovation in our field. This recognition reflects the dedication, ingenuity, and compassion of the entire VisCardia team and our global network of clinical partners.”The Jon DeHaan Foundation Award recognizes pioneering cardiovascular technologies with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes. VisCardia’s therapy, Synchronized Diaphragmatic Stimulation (SDS), represents a new paradigm in heart failure management by harnessing cardio-respiratory interactions to augment cardiac performance.Nikolai Nikitin, MD, PhD, President and Founder of Clinical Accelerator, added:“This well-earned recognition underscores the truly disruptive potential of VisCardia’s technology. SDS offers a completely novel approach to managing heart failure by engaging the diaphragm as an ancillary cardiac pump. It reflects a bold, much-needed shift in treatment strategy for patients with few remaining options.”During the presentation, Dr. Bauer emphasized the substantial unmet need in treating symptomatic heart failure, noting the complexity of the condition demands innovative, non-traditional solutions like SDS. “We plan to use this award to support our pivotal, randomized controlled Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial, which is designed to generate robust clinical evidence for our therapy,” Dr. Bauer explained. “This support will help accelerate our mission to deliver meaningful, life-enhancing treatment to the millions suffering from heart failure worldwide.”VisCardia remains committed to advancing SDS and redefining standards of care for heart failure treatment through scientific rigor, clinical partnerships, and patient-centered innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.