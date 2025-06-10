VisCardia Wins Inaugural MedTech Innovator Impact Award at 32nd Annual Medical Device & Digital Health Conference

VisCardia Wins Inaugural MedTech Innovator Impact Award at MDD 2025 Pioneered Synchronized Diaphragmatic Stimulation Therapy

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisCardia , Inc., an alumni company of MedTech Innovator, has been awarded the first-ever 2025 MedTech Innovator Impact Award on Friday, June 6, during the live pitch session at the 32nd Annual Medical Device & Digital Health Conference, hosted by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The award spotlights early-stage companies whose innovations have the greatest potential to transform patient care.Five pioneering finalists—Avenda Health, Innova Vascular, Inc., Rhaeos, Universal Brain, and VisCardia—pitched on the main stage. The winner was determined through a real-time vote by a packed audience of investors, providers, and industry experts. VisCardia, led by President Peter Bauer, captured the top honor—an unmistakable sign of both its groundbreaking device therapy for symptomatic heart failure and its broad-based stakeholder support.“Proud to be an MTI alumnus! A heartfelt thank you to MedTech Innovator, the judges, the audience, our dedicated team, and our partners who believe in our mission to bring our breakthrough device therapy for symptomatic heart failure patients to those who need it most.” said Peter Bauer, President, VisCardiaIn the LinkedIn post announcing the award, MedTech Innovator applauded the finalists and judges for their incisive questions and enthusiasm, emphasizing that this new award “highlights companies making real progress toward meaningful change”. Nicole Black, PhD, Program Director at MedTech Innovator commented “VisCardia’s win is a testament not just to innovation, but to execution and heart—literally and figuratively.”Why VisCardia Stands OutVisCardia’s proprietary therapy addresses a critical need in treatment options for heart failure patients remaining symptomatic even while on optimized pharmaceutical therapy management. VisCardia received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the potential to address that gap through a novel concept that leverages the diaphragm’s role as an ancillary cardiac pump to improve blood circulation.The award acknowledges VisCardia’s strides in innovation and potential to significantly advance patient care.

