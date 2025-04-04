ACC.25 Panel of Experts Awards VisCardia Top Honors for Innovation in MedTech

VisCardia wins ACC.25 Innovation Pitch Competition Award

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisCardia , Inc. is honored to announce that our team has won the judge’s vote during the Future Hub ACC.25 Innovation Pitch Challenge at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Scientific Meeting in Chicago on March 30, 2025.The two-day Innovation Pitch Challenge in partnership between the ACC and the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLB) was held in the Future Hub theater which focused on how emerging technologies are poised to transform cardiovascular practice, real life examples of innovations in practice, and discussions of the implications of technology on the doctor-patient relationship.Dr. Peter Bauer, CEO and chief scientist, presented VisCardia’s VisONE SDSimplantable device therapy which leverages the diaphragm’s role as an ancillary cardiac pump to improve cardiac output and blood circulation. The therapy shows great promise to address a large unmet need in treatment options for moderate to severe Heart Failure patients who remain symptomatic despite being on optimal Guideline Directed Medical Treatment.He recounted the extensive preclinical testing and the results of the initial, open label, human study which led to the designation of Breakthrough Device Technology by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ongoing collaboration with the FDA facilitated the randomized controlled pilot study designed to confirm the results of the first-in-human study and to refine the protocol to be used in the FDA approved IDE trial, RECOVER HF.Prof. Dr. Lee R. Goldberg of the University of Pennsylvania has agreed to be the Principal Investigator for the 30 hospital, nationwide RECOVER HF trial to establish the safety and effectiveness to support a Premarket Approval (PMA) submission for commercial release in the U.S. Dr. Goldberg stated, “VisONE therapy could be the disruptive technology needed to close a significant gap in Heart Failure management, and I am excited to lead the pivotal trial in the U.S."Dr. Bauer expressed the company’s gratitude to both the ACC and NHLB for hosting the competition and acknowledging the scientific, clinical and commercial promise of Synchronized Diaphragmatic Stimulation therapy to improve heart function, exercise tolerance, and quality of life for heart failure patients and increase the therapeutic options for the physicians who treat them.

