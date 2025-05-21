Homanit selects Clarendon County to establish US manufacturing operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Homanit, a leading manufacturer of wood materials, today announced it selects Clarendon County to establish the company’s U.S. manufacturing operation. The $250 million investment will create 300 new jobs.

Headquartered in Germany, Homanit is a leading European manufacturer of medium- and high-density wood fiberboards for furniture, automotive, door and coating industries worldwide. The company currently operates production facilities in Germany, Lithuania and Poland.

Homanit’s new facility, located at 1200 Spigner Road in Alcolu, will produce its fiberboards for U.S.-based customers.

Operations are expected to be online in 2028.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“We are incredibly grateful for the warm welcome and strong support we’ve received from the Clarendon County community, the state of South Carolina and Governor McMaster. This investment marks a significant milestone for our company, and we’re proud to become part of such a vibrant and forward-looking region. The area’s skilled workforce, strategic location and strong infrastructure make Clarendon County the ideal foundation for our next phase of growth in North America.” -Homanit Managing Director Fritz Homann

“South Carolina’s workforce has proven itself to be one of the best in the world and continues attracting major investments to our state. Homanit’s decision to invest in Clarendon County and create an impressive 300 new jobs in the community will greatly benefit our state and our people for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Homanit’s announcement to establish such a large operation in Clarendon County represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our state’s forestry and manufacturing industries. This significant $250 million investment and the opportunities it brings to a rural area will have a lasting impact. Congratulations to Homanit and Clarendon County on this remarkable accomplishment.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I’m pleased to welcome Homanit as the newest member of South Carolina’s thriving agribusiness industry. This company will support our state’s timber farmers at a critical time and offer quality jobs in a rural part of our state.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Homanit’s sizable investment – the largest forest products manufacturing announcement in the state in more than three years – is welcome news, particularly for our pine pulpwood markets. Our state’s healthy, abundant forests attract wood-using industry, create jobs and incentivize landowners to grow more trees, sustaining a supply chain that powers South Carolina’s economy and encourages conservation.” -State Forester Scott Phillips

“On behalf of Clarendon County Council, we extend a warm welcome to Homanit. The economic impact of a project of this magnitude will be felt throughout our community for generations to come. We sincerely thank you for placing your confidence in Clarendon County and selecting Alcolu, South Carolina as your home.” -Clarendon County Council Chairman John E. Johnson III

“We are pleased that international companies continue to choose central South Carolina for their U.S. operations. The central region's rich natural resources and skilled workforce have made Homanit’s decision to invest $250 million and create 300 new jobs in Clarendon County possible. This investment not only boosts our region’s economy and improves the quality of life for residents, but also reinforces that our region has a lot to offer to growth-oriented companies.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

