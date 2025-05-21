Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Awards the 2025 Tanks Inc. Hot Rod of the Year

Congratulations to Dave Kroona and his 1933 Willys built by South City Rod and Custom for being named the Goodguys 2025 Tanks Inc. Hot Rod of the Year

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association presented their second “Top 12 of the Year Award” during the 19th BASF Nashville Nationals this past weekend to Dave Kroona and his 1933 Willys coupe as the Tanks, Inc. 2025 Hot Rod of the Year!The Willys, finished in a sinister black finish with blue hot rod flames, was built by South City Rod and Custom in Hayward, California. Kroona, a long time drag racer and huge Willys fan, wanted the Willys to project a serious hot rod attitude with the horsepower to back it up. Dave knew his Willys was in good hands as Bill Ganahl, the proprietor of South City, had won this award in 2023. His goals were met and even exceeded.To compete for this competitive award, vehicles must be older than 1948, show up to the event with a minimum of 500 miles on the odometer, and finish a 100+ mile reliability run through the scenic back roads of Tennessee, some of which were traversed in a downpour. Contestants also had to make a drag strip run at the conclusion of the day and the Willys completed it all with ease.The Willys sits on a custom chromoly tube frame with a unique Watt’s link rear suspension and independent front suspension. Under the hand-formed 3-piece hood is a detailed small-block Chevy built by Panella Racing Engines topped with a supercharger and electronic fuel injection system.The Willys body underwent a lot of modifications including reformed fenders and floor, a sectioned grille, custom running boards, and even one-off emblems. Passengers are protected by a roll cage and sit in a ‘60s flavored interior with vintage gauges, steering wheel, and pleated interior panels that all come together to complete the true hot rod anthem.Goodguys will be crowning 10 more vehicles to complete their “Top 12 of the Year Awards” presented by BASF throughout the 2025 season which includes Muscle Car, Street Machine, Truck of the Year and other top categories for classic vehicles. See their 2025 event schedule to find an event near you.Congratulations to Dave Kroona and South City Rod and Custom for being named the Goodguys 2025 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year.Media Info: Photo Assets and Feature Story

