Sevier County Pursuit and Fatal Crash

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at approximately 5:45 pm, a Trooper was patrolling on Interstate 70 near milepost 30 traveling eastbound. He noticed a vehicle come up behind him that he estimated was exceeding the speed limit. He measured the suspect vehicle’s speed over 90 mph. He activated his emergency lights and the suspect vehicle fled increasing it’s speeds to 140+. The Trooper pursued while other troopers positioned to spike the vehicle near milepost 40 (East Richfield Exit). The vehicle was successfully spiked on the driver side tires. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound at a high-rate of speed. After continuing for 3-miles the left front tire began to come apart as it was flat. A local officer was prepared to deploy spikes near milepost 43 on Interstate 70 eastbound. When this officer did so, the suspect vehicle took evasive action and left the roadway overturning several times and ejecting the driver. The 63-year-old male driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash being ejected from the vehicle. The crash investigation is being conducted by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).