OSCE convened the 2nd meeting of Development Co-ordination Council Working Group on Trade and Private Sector Development

On 20 May 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe hosted the second quarterly meeting of the Working Group on Macro, Private and Financial Sector Development and Regional Trade Facilitation. The Working Group is part of the Development Co-ordination Council, the main co-ordination body streamlining the work of the international community in Tajikistan.

The meeting focused on trade facilitation and featured the work of the Committee on Food Security in Tajikistan to ensure that exported goods of Tajikistan meet international quality standards. The Committee outlined critical sectors overseen by them related to food safety and export of goods from Tajikistan, including veterinary and phytosanitary measures, seed production, and livestock breeding.

The gathering brought together 12 participants (4 women and 8 men) who shared updates on their organizations’ latest initiatives and explored new opportunities for partnership and co-ordination with a goal to unlock new trade opportunities for Tajikistan.

Meetings of the Working Group are held on a quarterly basis.