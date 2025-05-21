UNITAR Launched “MotoAI” during the 8th UN Global Road Safety Week
16 May 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – During the 8th United Nations Global Road Safety Week and its theme “Streets for Life: Making Walking and Cycling Safe”, UNITAR hosted a global webinar titled “AI for Safer Roads” bringing together over 100 participants, including government officials, urban planners, road safety experts, civil society actors, and private sector partners, to explore the potential of data-driven technologies in protecting vulnerable road users, particularly motorcyclists.
The virtual event included a dynamic panel featuring experts who shared insights on how emerging technologies, including generative AI, can support real-time risk identification and foster behavioral change among motorcyclists. Panelists also discussed the broader context of motorcycle safety, presenting their own initiatives aimed at improving conditions for riders and emphasizing how technological innovations can complement traditional safety measures.
