OSCE boosts solar energy skills to support Kyrgyzstan’s clean energy transition

To help drive Kyrgyzstan’s transition to clean energy and meet its growing demand for renewables, the OSCE organized a joint initiative in Bishkek focused on both high-level policy dialogue and technical training. This effort was carried out in partnership with the Kyrgyz State Technical University (KSTU) and the Bulan Institute for Peace Innovations.

On 19 May, over 70 participants – including representatives from government, academia, the private sector, international organizations, and civil society – gathered at KSTU for a roundtable discussion titled “Integration of Renewable Energy Sources into the Energy System of the Kyrgyz Republic and Prospects for RES Development.” The event explored key policy, regulatory, and technical challenges related to scaling up renewable energy - particularly solar and wind power - and examined ways to improve grid integration and expand access to clean energy across the country.

High-level officials delivered opening remarks, including Dinara Kemelova, Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on Mountain Regions Development; Emilbek Ysmanov, First Deputy Minister of Energy; and Nicolas Faye, Ambassador of France to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Alongside the policy discussions, the OSCE, together with KSTU and the Bulan Institute, launched the first of two hands-on training courses on solar photovoltaic system installation and maintenance. The course brought together 24 electricians from various parts of Kyrgyzstan – including many from rural and remote areas – to gain practical skills in solar system design, installation, and safety. Notably, the active participation of women in the training marked a positive step toward greater gender equality in the energy sector. A second training is scheduled for June 2025.

“This initiative goes beyond solar panels – it’s about giving people the skills to shape their own energy future,” said Giulia Manconi, OSCE Senior Energy Security Adviser. “By investing in skills development, we’re not only helping Kyrgyzstan unlock its solar potential, but also creating meaningful jobs, promoting local value, and ensuring an inclusive transition to renewable energy that supports the country’s broader energy and climate goals.”

By building local expertise, this initiative lays the foundation for the creation of a dedicated Solar Training Centre at KSTU, providing long-term support for Kyrgyzstan’s clean energy transition and offering a model that can be replicated across the region.

This activity is part of the OSCE project on Promoting Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Energy Sector in Central Asia, funded by Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and Poland.