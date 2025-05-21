Canadians Participate in National Mental Health Fundraiser and Awareness Campaign

Trek to Everest Base Camp

Finding Focus leads national challenge to raise mental health awareness with a summit at Everest Base Camp

All Canadians face obstacles, and mental health challenges can be among the hardest. This campaign was an opportunity to show support and solidarity.” — Loretta Zambito, Medical Director at Finding Focus

ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding Focus , a brand by MoralityMed Inc., announces the successful completion of the Mountains We Climb Challenge, which has raised over $5,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in nine days.As part of the campaign, Loretta Zambito, Medical Director at Finding Focus, completed a trek to Everest Base Camp. The campaign aimed to raise awareness of mental health challenges in Canada and encourage participation from individuals and communities nationwide.Universities and student communities from across Canada were represented on a commemorative flag carried to Everest Base Camp by Loretta Zambito.“All Canadians face obstacles, and mental health challenges can be among the hardest. This campaign was an opportunity to show support and solidarity,” said Loretta Zambito, Medical Director at Finding Focus.“Knowing that my name and the names of students from across the country were carried to Everest Base Camp as part of this campaign means a lot. It’s a reminder that even when we’re facing our own struggles, we’re not alone, and that people are willing to go the extra mile to support mental health,” said Taimaa Bachi, McGill University.All funds raised through the campaign will be directed to the CMHA to support mental health programs, crisis support, and education for Canadian communities. Donations are being accepted until May 30, 2025, at:

