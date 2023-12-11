Nudge Money Announces Partnership with Candidly to Empower Users to Tackle Student Debt
Nudge Money partners with Candidly, offering AI-driven student debt solutions for employers and financial institutions. #FinancialWellness #PartnershipROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nudge Money, the preeminent full-spectrum AI Financial Wellness Solution, announced today a partnership with Candidly, the leading AI-driven student debt and savings optimization platform. This collaboration aims to empower employer and financial institution customers of Nudge to support their workforce and customers with tools that help with planning and paying for college, repaying student debt, and building savings via access to Candidly.
With the recent end of the moratorium on federal student loan payments, 42 million Americans had a student loan bill come due for the first time in three years this past October.
With the average monthly student loan bill coming in at $393 and over 90% of borrowers saying they feel unprepared to start making payments again, borrowers are seeking ways to lower their monthly payments and optimize their repayment plans. Recognizing the urgent need to support individuals with student debt, Nudge has joined forces with Candidly to provide its users with direct access to student loan and financial wellness offerings via Candidly.
"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Candidly," said Craig Zofchak, COO of Nudge. "In today's economic environment, our customers are increasingly recognizing the importance of supporting their employees and members with student debt. Our collaboration with Candidly allows us to continue to deliver on our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that enhance the overall financial well-being of our users."
Candidly helps borrowers by surfacing options for student loan forgiveness, repayment, and refinancing strategies. Candidly users who qualify for an income-driven repayment plan lower their monthly payment by an average of $358 per month, and those who make extra payments by rounding up spare change, setting up autopayments, and turning cashback dollars into payments get out of debt on average half a decade faster. Candidly also enables employers to seamlessly offer key financial benefits, including those made possible by the recent CARES and SECURE acts, like student loan contributions and student loan retirement match, emergency savings, and tuition reimbursement. Through this partnership, Nudge’s clients will have the opportunity to access Candidly's services at preferred rates, fostering an inclusive environment that prioritizes the financial well-being of individuals.
"We are excited to partner with Nudge to bring our innovative student debt and savings solutions to a broader audience," said Laurel Taylor, Founder and CEO at Candidly.
"Together with Nudge, we are accelerating our ability to empower hard-working Americans to crush their student debt, go beyond debt, and ultimately move into wellness and wealth.."
For more information about Nudge and Candidly, please visit https://nudgemoney.com and https://getcandidly.com/
About Nudge
Nudge offers a versatile financial wellness and planning solution that caters to financial institutions, employers, and individuals alike. With our AI and ML technology, we provide tailored financial guidance, empowering institutions to better serve their customers, employers to enhance employee well-being, and individuals to take control of their financial future. To learn more, please visit www.nudgemoney.com
About Candidly
Candidly is an AI-driven student debt and savings optimization platform that addresses the full lifecycle of education expenses and empowers people to make simultaneous progress on paying down student debt and building wealth. Candidly partners with leading employers, and financial services companies serving the workplace like 401(k) and 403(b) recordkeepers, retirement plan advisors, and more, creating a holistic and inclusive workplace benefit and embedded finance solution. For more information, visit www.getcandidly.com.
