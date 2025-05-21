Hill & Harbor Design + Build Presents Luxury Living 2025

The first, invitation-only celebration of curated living, will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill & Harbor Design + Build is pleased to announce that Luxury Living 2025 , the first, invitation-only celebration of curated living, will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Providence’s historic East Side.The distinguished guest list includes the region’s top luxury real estate agents and brokers; trailblazers in architectural design and craftmanship; business and political leaders; affluent homeowners; and today’s most influential tastemakers – all who are shaping the future of luxury living in the Ocean State.“This event is not about simply impressing; it is about inspiring a curated lifestyle—one where architecture, wellness, and design converge to elevate every aspect of how we live,” said Paul Vespia , the visionary behind Luxury Living 2025 and CEO of Hill & Harbor, a renowned Design-Forward + Build firm that specializes in historic and coastal luxury homes.“We’re excited for our guests to experience the Hill & Harbor lifestyle firsthand and partake in the most important conversation in luxury living,” added Vespia.Event Highlights Include:• Guided tour of Hill & Harbor’s meticulously renovated 1911 home, highlighting the restoration process, architectural features, elevated design details and luxury amenities.• Discussions with industry leaders who will share their insights, emerging trends and future outlook of RI’s luxury real estate market. Panels will be live streamed; details to follow.• VIP reception featuring exquisite tastings, cocktails, and immersive experiences.Hill & Harbor is curating select partnerships with brands that share its passion and reputation for high-design, curated living. Ocean Home Magazine, the definitive voice in luxury coastal living, joins as an official Media Sponsor. Additional sponsors and partners will be announced soon.To inquire about sponsorship or press credentials, please contact Courtney Guertin at cguertin@luxurylivingri.com; (401) 368-6655; or visit https://www.luxurylivingri.com/ ###

