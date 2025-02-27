Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Sponsors Providence Business News’ 2025 Business of Cannabis Summit

Attorney Benjamin L. Rackliffe to be a Featured Panelist

JOHNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced its sponsorship of Providence Business News’ (PBN) 2025 Business of Cannabis Summit on Thursday, March 6 from 9:00am - 11:00am, at the Providence Marriott. PLDO Partner Benjamin L. Rackliffe , a leading authority and advisor to cannabis industry business owners and investors, will be a featured panelist, alongside Ronald Crosson II, Executive Director of Urban Ventures, Inc. & Chair and Social Equity Officer, Cannabis Advisory Board; and Michelle Reddish, Administrator of the RI Cannabis Office, RI Commerce.In January, Rhode Island’s Cannabis Control Commission released its long-awaited draft rules and regulations that will govern the potential multimillion-dollar recreational cannabis sector. Moderated by PBN’s Editor, Mike Mello, the panelists will offer an in-depth explanation of the proposed regulations, key obstacles the industry continues to face and when the potential revenue impact to the state, local businesses and economy will finally be realized.To register for the Summit, visit https://pbn.com/event/2025-cannabis-summit/ Attorney Rackliffe is at the forefront of advising businesses on the ever-evolving state and federal cannabis law and policy landscape in both medical and recreational markets throughout New England and elsewhere. He routinely advises dispensaries and cultivation operators, both publicly traded and private, through real estate, licensing, regulatory compliance and investment related matters. In addition, he advises investors on risk mitigation measures within the cannabis space, as well as representing clients in the nation’s burgeoning hemp industry. He is considered a leading authority in the areas of corporate and regulatory compliance within nascent cannabis industries and was the only attorney in Rhode Island to be named a 2024 Best Lawyerin Cannabis Law. He is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.To contact Attorney Rackliffe, email brackliffe@pldolaw.com or call 401-824-5100. For more information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.###ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include banking and creditor’s rights, corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.