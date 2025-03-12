The National Black Lawyers Names PLDO Attorney LaTri-c-ea McClendon- Hunt Top 100 Lawyer in Rhode Island

LaTri-c-ea McClendon-Hunt, Senior Counsel

This recognition honors the top 100 African American lawyers in each state, recognized for their outstanding legal skills and professional contributions.

JOHNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) and The National Black Lawyers proudly announce that LaTri-c-ea McClendon-Hunt has been named a distinguished Top 100 Black Lawyers in the state of Rhode Island.This exclusive recognition is reserved for the top 100 African American lawyers in each state, recognized for their outstanding legal skills and professional contributions. Membership is exclusively by invitation, based on referrals from existing members, the Executive Committee, and independent research.LaTri-c-ea McClendon-Hunt, Senior Counsel, is a member of the firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution and Special Masterships Teams. She focuses her practice in Prison Monitoring for the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, which is responsible for monitoring prison reform compliance and progress in the implementation of mandatory mental health screening, diagnosis and treatment of prisoners throughout the California prison system.Attorney McClendon-Hunt is a highly skilled legal advisor and advocate for victims of domestic violence and has provided counsel and guidance to indigent populations in a wide range of areas as part of her client representation and volunteer work. In November 2024, she was elected to the Board of Directors of Justice Assistance, a nonprofit organization that empowers justice-involved individuals by providing essential resources for employment, housing, behavioral health, and financial literacy.In addition to this distinguished achievement, she has been selected by her peers annually since 2022 to be a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin the practice area of Alternative Dispute Resolution and a Rhode Island Super Lawyers Rising Star, a distinction that recognizes the top 2.5 percent of Rhode Island lawyers under the age of 40 or those in practice for 10 years or less. She is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island, the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island and in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.For more information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.###ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include banking and creditor’s rights, corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com ABOUT THE NATIONAL BLACK LAWYERSThe National Black Lawyers is a professional organization dedicated to honoring legal excellence, promoting attorneys as subject-matter experts, sharing information and fostering a strong national network of top African American lawyers. For more information about The National Black Lawyers, please visit https://NBLTop100.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.