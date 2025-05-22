GenTwo and Sygnum Bank Launch Joint Offering to Accelerate Time-to-Market for Institutional Crypto Strategies

Swiss fintech GenTwo and digital asset bank Sygnum have launched an integrated solution for institutions to rapidly build and scale crypto investment products.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the leading Swiss fintech specializing in the securitization of bankable and non-bankable assets, and Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, have announced a joint offering that creates a streamlined pathway for financial institutions to bring crypto investment products to market.

The joint solution combines GenTwo's asset structuring technology with Sygnum's Swiss-regulated digital banking infrastructure to provide institutions with an integrated platform for building, managing, and scaling crypto investment products.

Addressing Institutional Needs

Despite growing investor interest, many institutions face significant challenges when launching crypto products at scale. This joint offering addresses these challenges by delivering an integrated infrastructure that covers structuring, custody, and issuance, all supported by the robust Swiss digital asset regulatory framework.

The offering integrates GenTwo's securitization platform with two of Sygnum's major institutional platforms. Sygnum Connect, is a 24/7 multi-asset settlement network that allows investors to subscribe to new crypto AMCs directly in crypto, eliminating the need for fiat conversions. Sygnum Protect enables institutional traders to trade on major crypto exchanges while holding various forms of collateral, providing additional security by mitigating counterparty risk with exchanges.

"By combining Sygnum’s regulated digital asset offering with GenTwo’s fast, flexible structuring platform, we are creating a unique launchpad for institutional crypto products. Investors and Issuers benefit from reduced counterparty risk through Sygnum Protect and in-kind subscriptions in crypto via Sygnum Connect," said Dominic Lohberger, Sygnum Chief Product Officer.

"This is about unlocking the next chapter of digital asset growth. We've built the infrastructure to let institutions innovate with reduced operational friction, front to back," said Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO at GenTwo.

Efficient Product Development

The joint offering features a co-developed setup that enables institutions to launch customized crypto strategies—such as Bitcoin and Ether income portfolios, diversified token baskets, or staking-based yield products—significantly faster than traditional approaches.

Key use cases include:

- Multi-asset portfolios with built-in rebalancing

- Institutional staking baskets with daily NAV

- Crypto-native fund structuring with fractional investor access

- Crypto-aligned thematic investments, such as Web3 or digital infrastructure

- Banks piloting digital asset strategies without launching a fund or onboarding each investor individually

Comprehensive Infrastructure for Digital Assets

Through this integrated setup, financial institutions can:

- Accelerate the rollout of tailored crypto strategies

- Simplify their operational structure with combined structuring, custody, and compliance

- Build on regulated Swiss digital asset infrastructure and institutional-grade custody

- Benefit from off-balance-sheet structuring that provides exposure without locking up capital

As market volatility continues and demand for digital assets grows, the GenTwo and Sygnum partnership offers institutions a practical and scalable solution for deploying compliant crypto products.

About GenTwo

GenTwo is a Swiss B2B Fintech revolutionizing financial product creation by enabling financial professionals to design and launch investment solutions with unprecedented ease, speed, and flexibility. At the intersection of finance, technology, and data, GenTwo’s platform—powered by investOS—allows asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to securitize and structure any asset off-balance-sheet, at low cost, and with minimal complexity. Its two core offerings, GenTwo Pro and GenTwo Pro AMC Engine, provide scalable solutions for investment product creation and white-labeled AMC platforms, making structured investments as easy as booking a flight or stacking blocks. Since 2018, GenTwo has helped over 300 clients across 26 countries create more than 1,600 products, surpassing six billion US dollars in volume. With a growing global presence, including expansion into the UK in 2024 and plans for the US in 2025, GenTwo is reshaping the future of financial product innovation.

Media Contact:

Tom Lyons, Head of Communications

media@gentwo.com



About Sygnum

Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage. We empower professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations to invest in digital assets with complete trust. Our team enables this through our institutional-grade security, expert personal service and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services.

In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking license and has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore. The group is also regulated in the established global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg and is registered in Liechtenstein.

We believe that the future has heritage. Our crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are building a trusted gateway between the traditional and digital asset economies that we call Future Finance. To learn more about how Sygnum’s mission and values are shaping this digital asset ecosystem, please visit sygnum.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Dominic Castley, Chief Marketing Officer

dominic.castley@sygnum.com

Sygnum Bank AG,

Uetlibergstrasse 134a,

8045 Zurich, Switzerland

Legal Disclaimer:

