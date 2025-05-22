Pioneers Medical Center Named Top 5 Rural Hospital in Colorado

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

This prestigious award from the Colorado Rural Health Center honors the top overall performing hospitals and clinics in rural communities throughout the state.

We’re honored to receive this prestigious award.” — Liz Sellers, CEO of PMC

MEEKER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) is proud to announce they have been named as a Top 5 Rural Hospital for Overall Performance by the Colorado Rural Health Center. This award recognizes the Western Slope hospital for its performance excellence, ranking it among the top Critical Access Hospitals in the state.

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Liz Sellers, CEO of PMC. “Pioneers Medical Center is dedicated to raising the bar for healthcare services along the Western Slope of Colorado, and we work hard to ensure our rural community has access to the levels of high-quality patient care that are commensurate with what is typically found in major metropolitan areas. This award is extremely gratifying because it provides proof that our efforts are making a difference in the lives of families in our area.”

The Colorado Rural Heath Center’s Top 5 Rural Hospital Award is based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX©. For the past 15 years, the INDEX has provided a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is used nationwide by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Across Colorado’s rural communities, our Critical Access Hospitals proudly serve their communities with compassion, innovation and a commitment to delivering the highest quality care possible,” said Michelle Mills, Chief Executive Officer, Colorado Rural Health Center. “We’re thrilled to introduce this new awards program and recognize the outstanding overall performance of the state’s top Critical Access Hospitals.”

Pioneers Medical Center is located in Meeker, Colorado and provides comprehensive healthcare services to individuals living throughout the Western Slope of Colorado. Their team includes board-certified physicians in a wide range of specializations, ensuring people in the region have access to all the essential healthcare services they’ll need at various stages of their lives.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

